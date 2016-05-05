There Are 1 Million People Out There Paying For Tinder

A little over one year after launching, Tinder Plus — the paid version of the wildly popular free dating app — has hit 1 million users. On Tuesday, Tinder's parent company, Match Group, announced its quarterly earnings and with it came the monthly customer numbers.

Tinder Plus gets you unlimited swiping (there's a limit once you swipe enough in the free version), five Super Likes (which give the person on the other end a notification that someone super likes them) per day, the ability to undo a swipe (for when you've judged too quickly or, more likely, just accidentally swiped the wrong way), and the ability to manually change location in the app. It costs $2.99 per month.

Earlier this year, Tinder announced it had hit 100 million downloads — so paying customers make up a small fraction of its potential user base. However, that number doesn't count who's using the app regularly, or has since deleted it, so the paid contingent of swipers likely makes up more than 1% of total users.