Facebook Removes The Shade Room For "Violating Community Standards"

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the social network was behind the popular gossip site's removal, losing all of its 4.4 million followers — for now.

The Shade Room — the internet native, black celebrity gossip publication — has been removed from Facebook, by Facebook.

At the time of its removal on Monday, The Shade Room had 4.4 million followers on its Facebook page. While TSR does have a website, it's known for a primarily social following, which means it mostly exists on third party platforms. The publication got its start on Instagram in 2014 before finding significant audiences on Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat as well.

"Facebook is a huge driver of our internet traffic," Angie Nwandu, The Shade Room's founder, told BuzzFeed News. "I'm doing everything in my power to get it back up."

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the social network was behind the publication's removal for violation of its Community Standards. Pending any appeals from The Shade Room, things will remain that way.



Nwandu said that The Shade Room received complaints for a few copyright-infringing posts on their Facebook page, but is at a loss for what exactly prompted the takedown earlier today. According to Nwandu, she was the only person approving posts for the page at the time of the takedown, and had taken steps to make sure that nothing was in violation of copyright law.

Facebook was unable to comment on what posts, specifically, led to TSR's removal.