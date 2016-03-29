Soundcloud Launches A Paid Subscription Service Of Its Own

In its most recent annual report on music sales, the Recording Industry Association of America noted that streaming music revenues have now surpassed those of physical music sales in the U.S. The labels sold $7 billion worth of music last year, and streaming music services like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and YouTube accounted for about $2.4 billion of it. Now Soundcloud would like a taste of that money as well.



On Tuesday, Soundcloud announced Soundcloud Go, a new subscription streaming service it's launching with the blessing of the music industry. According to co-founder Eric Wahlforss, the company’s CTO, the service was a long time coming.

“The decision to [go subscription] was made several years ago,” Wahlforss told BuzzFeed News. "It just took quite a while to get all the pieces together. These were difficult negotiations."

Soundcloud Go, which launches today in the U.S., arrives at market with the features we've come to expect of streaming music services: a broad catalog featuring major label artists, an ad-free listening experience, the ability to listen to music "offline," and that familiar $9.99/month subscription fee (unless you purchase through iOS, which will cost $12.99 because of Apple's customary App Store increase in price). On Soundcloud Go, subscription-only content will be offered alongside the services's vast and variegated standard fare. Pay the fee and you'll be given full access to it. Don't and you'll encounter a 30-second preview and an opportunity to purchase a subscription.