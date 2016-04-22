Snapchat Just Made Face-Swap Even Better
Now you can face-swap with pictures that are already on your phone.
By now, you've heard of face-swap.
Or, if you're lucky, an inanimate object.
Or, if you're even luckier, a cloud of vape smoke.
Beginning on Thursday, though, Snapchat stepped up its game.
ADVERTISEMENT
🚨 You can now face-swap completely alone 🚨
After updating the app, when you open up the face-swap filter, there's an option to swap faces with pictures in your camera roll.
Here's how it works:
Which means you can now, finally, face-swap with yourself.
-
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Brendan Klinkenberg at brendan.klinkenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.