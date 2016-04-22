BuzzFeed News

Snapchat Just Made Face-Swap Even Better

Now you can face-swap with pictures that are already on your phone.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Posted on April 21, 2016, at 8:01 p.m. ET

By now, you've heard of face-swap.

BuzzFeed

The Snapchat filter that switches your face with someone else's face.

Or, if you're lucky, an inanimate object.

Via reddit.com

The best genre of face-swaps is horrifying face swaps.

Or, if you're even luckier, a cloud of vape smoke.

Via youtube.com

Beginning on Thursday, though, Snapchat stepped up its game.

🚨 You can now face-swap completely alone 🚨

After updating the app, when you open up the face-swap filter, there's an option to swap faces with pictures in your camera roll.

Jessica Misener

Here's how it works:

Ellen Cushing

Just open the face-swap filter and wait for the app to select pictures it can tell have a face in them. Select one, and get swapping.

Which means you can now, finally, face-swap with yourself.

Welcome to the future!
Will Alden

Welcome to the future!

