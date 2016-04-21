"MTV Cribs" Is Coming Back — On Snapchat
The iconic series is coming to your phone in June.
Remember MTV Cribs?
Like when Mariah Carey took a bath in a towel.
Or when Redman showed that his bank account was...a shoebox.
Or when a young singer named Beyoncé revealed that her dresser was styled after a furnace.
MTV ended the show in 2011.
Until now!
