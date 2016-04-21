"MTV Cribs" Is Coming Back — On Snapchat

On Thursday, MTV announced that it is reviving Cribs — for Snapchat. The new series will air weekly starting in June, when it debuts with a look at Mac Miller's and Austin Mahone's (presumably palatial) homes.

The catch — apart from the "show" airing on social media rather than, you know, MTV — is that Cribs is doing away with camera crews and producers. Instead, the footage will be shot by the subjects themselves, like any other Snapchat, for a vibe that an MTV press release describes as "intimate."