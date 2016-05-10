Mike Judge Helps Us Find The Easter Eggs In "Silicon Valley's" Opening Credits
A quick rundown of the blink-and-you-miss-them jokes in the opening credits of the HBO series.
On Silicon Valley, HBO's send-up of the tech industry, the jokes begin long before any actors appear on screen. The show's opening sequence — a computer animated, flyover of an imagined Silicon Valley — features a bevy of snarky references to the real world companies that help inform so many of the show's jokes and storylines.
Now in its third season, Silicon Valley's opening credits are more jam packed than ever. "I like putting more and more eye candy," show creator Mike Judge told BuzzFeed News.
Golden parachutes at Twitter headquarters
Obligatory Yahoo joke
So many Soylent trucks
Oracle employees on ... unicycles?
Amazon drones everywhere
Recode gets a shoutout
Wait. Is that a Clinkle billboard?
Facebook engulfs Oculus and WhatsApp
The Yahoo barf bus
