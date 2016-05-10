Mike Judge Helps Us Find The Easter Eggs In "Silicon Valley's" Opening Credits

HBO

"I went to Recode's conference when we were first researching the show and that seems to be the one that brings in all the heavy hitters of the tech world," said Judge of the tech news site's annual conference. Recode co-founder Kara Swisher, who has appeared on the show, is at least partially responsible for Judge's decision to hire ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo as a consultant on the show.

"I was having lunch with Kara Swisher and Kara was like, 'What are you going to do? You're not really competent at a lot of things, you should go back to what you used to do in Chicago, but I can call Mike [Judge] and Alec [Berg]'s assistant and you can go meet them for lunch in LA," Costolo said at a premiere event for the show's third season. "[The HBO person] said, 'No you don't understand we just want someone to sit in the back of the room and say yeah, that would happen and that wouldn't happen' and [a UTA agent] said, 'No he'll do that,.' I think the HBO person was like wow, that's really—how the mighty have fallen."