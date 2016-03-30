Here Are All The Crazy HoloLens Videos From Microsoft's Build
At Microsoft's Build conference, we got a look at what the augmented-reality headset is going to be used for.
Today, Microsoft begins shipping the HoloLens to developers.
Case Western Reserve University will be using it for medical education and research.
NASA is using it to take a closer look at Mars and to stay connected with astronauts on the International Space Station.
And, in one of the few looks at what normal consumers can expect, this is what Skype will look like on HoloLens.
In September, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that the consumer version of HoloLens could be about five years away.
