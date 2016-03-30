Here Are All The Crazy HoloLens Videos From Microsoft's Build

The augmented-reality headset was announced early last year, but this is the first time people outside Microsoft-controlled demos will get their hands on it.

Right now, it's only available to developers and enterprise users — essentially, only people who work for an organization executing a very specific mission, like a hospital or NASA, or are engineers building new tools and experiences for HoloLens and are in need of a headset to do it.

Even though the HoloLens is a ways away from making it onto the heads of average consumers, Microsoft is beginning to show off exactly what it's going to be used for when it does.