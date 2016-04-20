Microsoft To Stop Producing The Xbox 360

Microsoft is killing the Xbox 360.

In a Tuesday blog post, Xbox head Phil Spencer said Microsoft has decided to stop manufacturing the gaming console, which first debuted a decade ago.

"While we've had an amazing run, the realities of manufacturing a product over a decade old are starting to creep up on us," said Spencer. "Which is why we have made the decision to stop manufacturing new Xbox 360 consoles. We will continue to sell existing inventory of Xbox 360 consoles, with availability varying by country."

First released in the fall of 2005, the Xbox 360 was a massive success for Microsoft, catapulting the company to the top of the gaming console industry. As of 2014, it had sold 84 million units.

While Microsoft is halting production of the 360, it isn't putting the machine entirely out to pasture. The company will continue to support Xbox 360 hardware and Xbox Live services for it. Games for the 360 will remain available for purchase – while supplies last.

Microsoft's decision to cease Xbox 360 production comes amid rumors it is preparing a successor to its top-of-the-line gaming console, the Xbox One.