BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's Who Tinder Thinks Everyone Should Vote For

tech

Here's Who Tinder Thinks Everyone Should Vote For

The dating app is running a political quiz starting this week. Here are the results so far.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Headshot of Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 25, 2016, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Starting this week, Tinder is running a political experiment.

It&#x27;s called Swipe The Vote, and it&#x27;s designed to help Tinder&#x27;s younger-skewing audience find out which political candidate is right for them. Tinder serves up a list of issues and then &quot;matches&quot; every user with a candidate in the presidential race.
Tinder

It's called Swipe The Vote, and it's designed to help Tinder's younger-skewing audience find out which political candidate is right for them. Tinder serves up a list of issues and then "matches" every user with a candidate in the presidential race.

Tinder pulled the results from 100,000 of the completed polls.

So far, it appears that Tinder users are leaning towards the Democratic side of the aisle. All 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) and about 75% of participants matched with either Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders.
Tinder

So far, it appears that Tinder users are leaning towards the Democratic side of the aisle. All 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) and about 75% of participants matched with either Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders is the big winner on Tinder.

Of the 100,000 poll results Tinder is releasing, Sanders received the most votes — 37.8%, overall.
Young Kwak / AP

Of the 100,000 poll results Tinder is releasing, Sanders received the most votes — 37.8%, overall.

But Hillary Clinton wasn't behind by much.

Bernie Sanders edged out Clinton by just 200 people, or .2% of the sample, according to Tinder. Additionally, Clinton was the more popular candidate in 30 states to Sanders&#x27; 20.
Ted S. Warren / AP

Bernie Sanders edged out Clinton by just 200 people, or .2% of the sample, according to Tinder. Additionally, Clinton was the more popular candidate in 30 states to Sanders' 20.

Of the Republican candidates, Ted Cruz was the clear winner.

With over 14% of the political matches made through Swipe The Vote, Ted Cruz was the easy winner among the Republican-leaning Tinder users that completed the poll. He edged out Donald Trump, who matched with 8% of the political swipers. Interestingly, there was a huge gender gap for Tinder users&#x27; political affiliation. While Cruz only received 14% of the matches overall, about 20% of the male participants matched with him, while just 8.5% of the women swiped their way to the Republican candidate.
Morry Gash / AP

With over 14% of the political matches made through Swipe The Vote, Ted Cruz was the easy winner among the Republican-leaning Tinder users that completed the poll. He edged out Donald Trump, who matched with 8% of the political swipers.

Interestingly, there was a huge gender gap for Tinder users' political affiliation. While Cruz only received 14% of the matches overall, about 20% of the male participants matched with him, while just 8.5% of the women swiped their way to the Republican candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT