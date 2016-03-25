Here's Who Tinder Thinks Everyone Should Vote For

Morry Gash / AP

With over 14% of the political matches made through Swipe The Vote, Ted Cruz was the easy winner among the Republican-leaning Tinder users that completed the poll. He edged out Donald Trump, who matched with 8% of the political swipers.

Interestingly, there was a huge gender gap for Tinder users' political affiliation. While Cruz only received 14% of the matches overall, about 20% of the male participants matched with him, while just 8.5% of the women swiped their way to the Republican candidate.