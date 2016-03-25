Here's Who Tinder Thinks Everyone Should Vote For
The dating app is running a political quiz starting this week. Here are the results so far.
Starting this week, Tinder is running a political experiment.
Tinder pulled the results from 100,000 of the completed polls.
Bernie Sanders is the big winner on Tinder.
But Hillary Clinton wasn't behind by much.
Of the Republican candidates, Ted Cruz was the clear winner.
