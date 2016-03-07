BuzzFeed News

Here's How To Find Out How Many Tinder Matches You've Ever Had

Tinder's share button gives you a quick way to tell your friends how desirable (and/or thirsty!) you are.

By Brendan Klinkenberg and Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on March 7, 2016, at 2:36 p.m. ET

On Friday, Tinder announced it's testing a "share" button.

Essentially, it lets you recommend a profile to a friend.
But Tinder already has a share button!

And its uses are interesting.
With the existing share button, when you make a match, an option comes up to "Tell your friends."

Of course, not a lot of friends need to be updated that you just matched with someone on Tinder. But why the hell not.

When you do it, it lets the other person know exactly how many matches you've ever had.

It's a little weird, but think of the use cases.

Send it to your mom to prove that you're really, genuinely trying to settle down. Or to an ex to show just how in-demand you are. Or, hey, to a boss as a means of explaining your recent drop-off in productivity.

Leave your number in the comments!

