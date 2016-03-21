BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are All The Videos From Apple's March Event

tech

Here Are All The Videos From Apple's March Event

A new iPhone, iPad, and a ton of new features: These are the videos Apple released during its Town Hall event.

By Brendan Klinkenberg and Jeff Barron

Headshot of Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Jeff Barron

Jeff Barron

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 21, 2016, at 3:18 p.m. ET

Apple&#x27;s 2016 Town Hall.
BuzzFeed

Apple's 2016 Town Hall.

1) Apple Turns 40 on April 1st, so it kicked off the event with a 40-second rundown of everything it's done.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

2) Meet Liam – the badass robot that recycles all your iPhones.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

3) CareKit, an app for individualized health treatments.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

Apple also released a new, smaller iPhone — called the iPhone SE.

But it didn&#x27;t make a standalone video for the announcement.

But it didn't make a standalone video for the announcement.

4) Finally, there was this new, smaller iPad Pro.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT