Here Are All The Videos From Apple's March Event
A new iPhone, iPad, and a ton of new features: These are the videos Apple released during its Town Hall event.
1) Apple Turns 40 on April 1st, so it kicked off the event with a 40-second rundown of everything it's done.
2) Meet Liam – the badass robot that recycles all your iPhones.
ADVERTISEMENT
3) CareKit, an app for individualized health treatments.
Apple also released a new, smaller iPhone — called the iPhone SE.
4) Finally, there was this new, smaller iPad Pro.
-
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Brendan Klinkenberg at brendan.klinkenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Tech enthusiast, lover of sleep.
Contact Jeff Barron at None.