Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of May 16?

Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of May 16?

Google edition!

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

Posted on May 20, 2016, at 4:27 p.m. ET

This week was Google I/O.

That&#x27;s Google&#x27;s annual developers conference, where it convenes thousands and thousands of engineers and tells them what it&#x27;s working on for the next year. Because this is one of the biggest companies in the world, with billions of people using its many, many tools, I/O is the biggest story in tech for the week, and this year Google announced a ton of new products. So, we made this week&#x27;s quiz all about it!
Do you know what this new Google thing is for?

  1. 1. Home

    Self-driving tiny home
    Voice-controlled speaker and assistant
    Home security system
    Google's own thermostat
    It's a voice-controlled, button-free device.

    The sleek new device from Google will solve your in-home entertainment, to-do and information needs (provided you don’t already have an Amazon Echo).

    It's a voice-controlled, button-free device.
  2. 2. Allo

    Like Siri, but British. To activate, say "Allo, mate!"
    A new social network where you can say "Allo, mate!" to your internet friends
    Google's answer to Amazon Echo
    A new messaging app, where you can say "Allo, mate!"
    It's a messaging app.

    Google promises to make conversations “easier, more expressive and more productive” with Allo. The app is linked to users’ phone numbers (like WhatsApp).

    It's a messaging app.
  3. 3. Daydream

    A machine learning neural network that makes everything look like you're on acid
    A new virtual reality platform
    Google's plan to destress workers by just letting them zone out for a bit
    An AI bot that interprets your dreams for you
    It's a VR platform.

    Integrated with Android, Daydream is a phone, a headset, a controller, and a bunch of apps you probably already use.

  4. 4. Duo

    A video chatting app
    On-demand friendship
    On-demand dating
    How Eric Schmidt would like to be referred to from now on
    It's a video chatting app.

    Duo comes with a feature Google is calling Knock Knock, which shows a livestream of the caller before the call begins.

  5. 5. Instant Apps

    On-demand hors d'ouvres
    Apps that live in your mind (thinking)
    How to interact with Google's new smartwatch
    Apps that can launch without downloading them first
    It's a new way to launch apps without downloading them.

    Coming soon to Android handsets, this feature promises to make things move much, much quicker on mobile — especially for transactions that require payment.

  6. 6. Google Assistant

    A Postmates competitor
    A Siri competitor that's an actual person Google will send to your house
    Google guess what you want to search before you type anything
    A virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence
    It's the virtual assistant.

    Google Assistant is a conversation-based virtual helper that Google promises will bring context-sensitive information to the users of the world’s biggest search engine. “Our ability to do conversational understand is far ahead of what other assistants can do,” CEO Sundar Pichai said.

  7. 7. AlphaGo

    The new name for Google's self-driving car
    Machine learning program that learned how to play a game called "Go"
    Google's self-flying plane program
    How Eric Schmidt would like to be referred to from now on
    It's an AI program that plays the Chinese board game, Go.

    AlphaGo is the creation of DeepMind Technologies, a British artificial intelligence company that Google acquired in 2014. Its AI was able to make moves that were not only mechanically calculating, but also creative when it beat one of the greatest players in the world.

