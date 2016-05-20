Do You Know What Happened In Tech The Week Of May 16?
Google edition!
This week was Google I/O.
Do you know what this new Google thing is for?
-
1. HomeSelf-driving tiny homeVoice-controlled speaker and assistantHome security systemGoogle's own thermostat
It's a voice-controlled, button-free device.
The sleek new device from Google will solve your in-home entertainment, to-do and information needs (provided you don’t already have an Amazon Echo).
-
2. AlloLike Siri, but British. To activate, say "Allo, mate!"A new social network where you can say "Allo, mate!" to your internet friendsGoogle's answer to Amazon EchoA new messaging app, where you can say "Allo, mate!"
It's a messaging app.
Google promises to make conversations “easier, more expressive and more productive” with Allo. The app is linked to users’ phone numbers (like WhatsApp).
-
3. DaydreamA machine learning neural network that makes everything look like you're on acidA new virtual reality platformGoogle's plan to destress workers by just letting them zone out for a bitAn AI bot that interprets your dreams for you
It's a VR platform.
Integrated with Android, Daydream is a phone, a headset, a controller, and a bunch of apps you probably already use.
-
4. DuoA video chatting appOn-demand friendshipOn-demand datingHow Eric Schmidt would like to be referred to from now on
It's a video chatting app.
Duo comes with a feature Google is calling Knock Knock, which shows a livestream of the caller before the call begins.
-
5. Instant AppsOn-demand hors d'ouvresApps that live in your mind (thinking)How to interact with Google's new smartwatchApps that can launch without downloading them first
It's a new way to launch apps without downloading them.
Coming soon to Android handsets, this feature promises to make things move much, much quicker on mobile — especially for transactions that require payment.
-
6. Google AssistantA Postmates competitorA Siri competitor that's an actual person Google will send to your houseGoogle guess what you want to search before you type anythingA virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence
It's the virtual assistant.
Google Assistant is a conversation-based virtual helper that Google promises will bring context-sensitive information to the users of the world’s biggest search engine. “Our ability to do conversational understand is far ahead of what other assistants can do,” CEO Sundar Pichai said.
-
7. AlphaGoThe new name for Google's self-driving carMachine learning program that learned how to play a game called "Go"Google's self-flying plane programHow Eric Schmidt would like to be referred to from now on
It's an AI program that plays the Chinese board game, Go.
AlphaGo is the creation of DeepMind Technologies, a British artificial intelligence company that Google acquired in 2014. Its AI was able to make moves that were not only mechanically calculating, but also creative when it beat one of the greatest players in the world.
-
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Brendan Klinkenberg at brendan.klinkenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.