Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of May 9?

This week, the Hyperloop — Elon Musk's city-to-city fever dream — got its first public test, courtesy of Hyperloop One, one of the startups racing to get Musk's idea off the ground. In its first outing, how far did the (unmanned) pod travel?

Correct! Wrong! It went a half mile.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the trip took "about two seconds." Of course, this is just a tiny step on the way to Hyperloop becoming an actual thing — if anything, this was just proof that we are able to shoot a large pod very, very fast.