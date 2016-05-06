BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of May 2?

Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of May 2?

Google's got a new self-driving car, children (yes, children) are hacking Facebook, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson released his own app.

Posted on May 6, 2016, at 4:13 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Self-driving Cars

    Mat Honan / BuzzFeed News

    This week, Google expanded its self-driving car initiative to a new type of vehicle. What's the next type of autonomous automobile the company plans to test?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Justin Sullivan / Getty
    Tesla
    Via Justin Sullivan / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty
    Sports Car
    Via FAYEZ NURELDINE / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via David Ramos / Getty
    Bus
    Via David Ramos / Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Chrysler
    Minivan
    Via Chrysler
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a minivan.

    Thanks to a recently inked deal with Fiat Chrysler, Google plans on outfitting 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids with its autonomous driving software. The company chose the minivan for its size and its automatic doors, which make it easier for passengers to enter and exit.

  2. 2. Music Streaming

    Stockbyte / Getty

    This week, a major music streaming service was accused of deleting music files from a subscriber's computer. Which streaming service was it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Apple
    Apple Music
    Via Apple
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Tidal
    Tidal
    Via Tidal
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Spotify
    Spotify
    Via Spotify
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Pandora
    Pandora
    Via Pandora
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It was Apple Music.

    Blogger James Pinkstone accused Apple of deleting some music from his hard drive when he registered for Apple Music. It’s unclear whether Apple is responsible for the deletion of the files, but Pinkstone's post is garnering a lot of attention online, with others chiming in with similar tales of woe. Said Pinkstone, “iTunes evaluated my massive collection of Mp3s and WAV files, scanned Apple’s database for what it considered matches, then removed the original files from my internal hard drive. REMOVED them. Deleted.”

  3. 3. Dating Apps

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    Tinder hit a major milestone in converting its users from standard swipers to actual paying customers on its paid platform, Tinder Plus. How many people are paying for unlimited swiping?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wait. People actually pay for unlimited swiping?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    100,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10 million
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 1 million.

    A little over one year after launching, Tinder Plus — the paid version of the wildly popular free dating app — hit one million users.

  4. 4. Hackers

    Eric Risberg / AP

    Earlier this week, Facebook paid a $10,000 reward to someone who uncovered a glitch in its Instagram picture sharing service. The reward was given to the youngest hacker to discover a flaw in Facebook's system. How old was the hacker?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    7
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13
    Correct
    Incorrect
    How old is Mark Zuckerberg, again?
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    He was ten.

    A Finnish pre-teen known as “Jani” found a way to delete any comment on Instagram. “I would have been able to eliminate anyone, even Justin Bieber,” is what Google Translate tells BuzzFeed News Jani told his hometown paper, Iltalehti, which first reported the story.

  5. 5. GPS Apps

    Waze

    This week, the popular directions app Waze released an update that included a new, ~celebrity~ voice option. Which musician is now available to give you directions on the app?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
    Pitbull
    Via Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Photo/Evan Agostini
    T-Pain
    Via AP Photo/Evan Agostini
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
    Lil Jon
    Via Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Josh Groban
    Via Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's T-Pain.

    The singer will croon you safely to your destination in his signature, auto-tuned voice. People are into it.

  6. 6. Browsers

    Thinkstock

    A new browser was crowned most popular of all this week. Which browser was it?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oh no, it's Internet Explorer, isn't it?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google Chrome, obviously
    Correct
    Incorrect
    ....Firefox?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Everyone's on a Mac now, it's gotta be Safari
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mosaic
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Chrome.

    Chrome finally supplanted Microsoft's Internet Explorer in the browser popularity contest this week. It took 8 years since its launch for it to officially happen, but Chrome is now king, according to NetMarketShare.

  7. 7. The Rock

    Kevork Djansezian/Pool Photo via AP

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched his own app this week. What does Mr. Rock's app do?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's a recipe app. Did you know The Rock eats 821 pounds of cod a year?? He has to have a lot of recipes.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's an alarm clock app. He gets up early to work out.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's a workout app. He gets up early to work out.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    It's a motivation app. He's amazing.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's an alarm clock app.

    It's called Rock Clock, and it's amazing for two reasons. First, The Rock recorded many of the alarm sounds himself (he actually pretends to be an alarm clock). Second, you can set the alarm for "Rock Time," which wakes you up at the same time he's getting up (about 4:00 AM, natch).

