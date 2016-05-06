Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of May 2?

Correct! Wrong! It was Apple Music.

Blogger James Pinkstone accused Apple of deleting some music from his hard drive when he registered for Apple Music. It’s unclear whether Apple is responsible for the deletion of the files, but Pinkstone's post is garnering a lot of attention online, with others chiming in with similar tales of woe. Said Pinkstone, “iTunes evaluated my massive collection of Mp3s and WAV files, scanned Apple’s database for what it considered matches, then removed the original files from my internal hard drive. REMOVED them. Deleted.”