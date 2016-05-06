Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of May 2?
Google's got a new self-driving car, children (yes, children) are hacking Facebook, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson released his own app.
1. Self-driving Cars
This week, Google expanded its self-driving car initiative to a new type of vehicle. What's the next type of autonomous automobile the company plans to test?TeslaVia Justin Sullivan / GettySports CarVia FAYEZ NURELDINE / GettyBusVia David Ramos / GettyMinivanVia Chrysler
It's a minivan.
Thanks to a recently inked deal with Fiat Chrysler, Google plans on outfitting 100 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids with its autonomous driving software. The company chose the minivan for its size and its automatic doors, which make it easier for passengers to enter and exit.
2. Music Streaming
This week, a major music streaming service was accused of deleting music files from a subscriber's computer. Which streaming service was it?Apple MusicVia AppleTidalVia TidalSpotifyVia SpotifyPandoraVia Pandora
It was Apple Music.
Blogger James Pinkstone accused Apple of deleting some music from his hard drive when he registered for Apple Music. It’s unclear whether Apple is responsible for the deletion of the files, but Pinkstone's post is garnering a lot of attention online, with others chiming in with similar tales of woe. Said Pinkstone, “iTunes evaluated my massive collection of Mp3s and WAV files, scanned Apple’s database for what it considered matches, then removed the original files from my internal hard drive. REMOVED them. Deleted.”
3. Dating Apps
Tinder hit a major milestone in converting its users from standard swipers to actual paying customers on its paid platform, Tinder Plus. How many people are paying for unlimited swiping?Wait. People actually pay for unlimited swiping?100,0001 million10 million
It's 1 million.
A little over one year after launching, Tinder Plus — the paid version of the wildly popular free dating app — hit one million users.
4. Hackers
Earlier this week, Facebook paid a $10,000 reward to someone who uncovered a glitch in its Instagram picture sharing service. The reward was given to the youngest hacker to discover a flaw in Facebook's system. How old was the hacker?71013How old is Mark Zuckerberg, again?
He was ten.
A Finnish pre-teen known as “Jani” found a way to delete any comment on Instagram. “I would have been able to eliminate anyone, even Justin Bieber,” is what Google Translate tells BuzzFeed News Jani told his hometown paper, Iltalehti, which first reported the story.
5. GPS Apps
This week, the popular directions app Waze released an update that included a new, ~celebrity~ voice option. Which musician is now available to give you directions on the app?PitbullVia Matt Sayles/Invision/APT-PainVia AP Photo/Evan AgostiniLil JonVia Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/APJosh GrobanVia Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
It's T-Pain.
The singer will croon you safely to your destination in his signature, auto-tuned voice. People are into it.
6. Browsers
A new browser was crowned most popular of all this week. Which browser was it?Oh no, it's Internet Explorer, isn't it?Google Chrome, obviously....Firefox?Everyone's on a Mac now, it's gotta be SafariMosaic
It's Chrome.
Chrome finally supplanted Microsoft's Internet Explorer in the browser popularity contest this week. It took 8 years since its launch for it to officially happen, but Chrome is now king, according to NetMarketShare.
7. The Rock
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson launched his own app this week. What does Mr. Rock's app do?It's a recipe app. Did you know The Rock eats 821 pounds of cod a year?? He has to have a lot of recipes.It's an alarm clock app. He gets up early to work out.It's a workout app. He gets up early to work out.It's a motivation app. He's amazing.
It's an alarm clock app.
It's called Rock Clock, and it's amazing for two reasons. First, The Rock recorded many of the alarm sounds himself (he actually pretends to be an alarm clock). Second, you can set the alarm for "Rock Time," which wakes you up at the same time he's getting up (about 4:00 AM, natch).
