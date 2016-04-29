BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of April 25?

tech

Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of April 25?

iPhone sales slowed, Beyoncé picked her streaming service of choice, and Facebook started broadcasting sports. Take the tech news quiz for the week of April 25.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 3:01 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Apple Earnings

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    This week, Apple announced a decline in revenue. When was the last time that happened?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2011
    Correct
    Incorrect
    What year did the Newton come out again?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2003
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1999
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It was 2003.

    This was the first time Apple revenue has dropped in more than a decade. It still had $10.5 billion in profits with $50.6 billion in revenues last quarter.

  2. 2. Dating Apps

    Thinkstock

    What dating app is considering requiring a payment to use the service?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bumble
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tinder
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hinge
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The League
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The League.

    The exclusive "Tinder, but for elites" is considering a membership fee. In an interview with Business Insider, founder Amanda Bradford said that "Ads aren’t feasible for us," and, if no one is willing to pay, The League might have to open itself up to anyone.

  3. 3. Sports on Social Media

    Facebook

    This week, Facebook quietly streamed its first live, professional sports event. The broadcast was just like what you'd expect to see on TV, complete with cuts and graphics, but hosted entirely on a Facebook feed. What sport was the first to be livestreamed?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Mark Humphrey / AP
    Women's Soccer
    Via Mark Humphrey / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Manu Fernandez / AP
    Men's Soccer
    Via Manu Fernandez / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
    Men's Basketball
    Via Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Bikas Das / AP
    Cricket
    Via Bikas Das / AP
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It was women's soccer.

    The Orlando Pride's season opener was broadcast live from star Alex Morgan's Facebook page, reaching an estimated 554,000 unique viewers in all.

  4. 4. New Social App

    Mat Honan / BuzzFeed

    This week, ex-Twitter product head Michael Sippey debuted a new app that’s like “texting in public”— you have a conversation that everyone can see, but only people who are invited can join in. What’s it called?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Talkshow
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swordfish
    Correct
    Incorrect
    EssEmEss
    Correct
    Incorrect
    HighSchool
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Talkshow.

    We're not quite sure what you do with it yet, but Talkshow is fun and probably worth a try. Especially if you're the kind of person who thinks you should have a podcast.

  5. 5. 'Lemonade'

    Instagram: @beyonce

    Last weekend, Beyoncé dropped her latest album 'Lemonade' in an event on HBO. The only place to stream it, though, was on Tidal. How long did the exclusive last until the album was available in the iTunes store?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    6 hours
    Correct
    Incorrect
    12 hours
    Correct
    Incorrect
    24 hours
    Correct
    Incorrect
    48 hours
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It was 24 hours.

    It only took a day for anyone willing to pay $17.99 to iTunes to get their hands on 'Lemonade,' but the exclusive period still drove the Tidal streaming app to #2 in the App Store.

  6. 6. YouTube

    YouTube

    YouTube just announced that it's introducing unskippable ads, designed specifically for mobile viewers. How long are the ads you can't skip past going to be?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    6 seconds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10 seconds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    15 seconds
    Correct
    Incorrect
    27 minutes
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    They will be 6 seconds.

    YouTube is debuting a new kind of video format, called Bumper ads. They're designed to be a quick hit, rather than a full ad, for those watching on mobile devices.

  7. 7. Self-Driving Cars

    Mat Honan / BuzzFeed News

    Google, Uber, and Lyft are all developing self-driving cars. This week, the three teamed up to create a lobbying group designed to make the legislative road to allowing autonomous cars on the road a smooth one. What major car manufacturer did they partner with?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ford
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Honda
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Toyota
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mercedes-Benz
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Ford.

    They also partnered with Volvo. The coalition exists to lobby U.S. policy makers and influence the public debate on the future of autonomous transportation.

  8. 8. Twitter

    Jonathan Alcorn / AFP / Getty Images

    After its earnings call this week, Twitter's stock fell about 10%. That was despite a quarter of user growth, something the company has struggled with for years. How many users does Twitter have now?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    167 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    310 miliion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    588 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    964 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Probably a dozen or so?
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 310 million.

    Last quarter, Twitter grew from 305 million monthly active users to 310 million, exceeding expectations by a full two million. However, the company missed expectations in revenue growth, and its stock sunk on the news.

