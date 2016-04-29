Do You Know What Happened In Tech News The Week Of April 25?
iPhone sales slowed, Beyoncé picked her streaming service of choice, and Facebook started broadcasting sports. Take the tech news quiz for the week of April 25.
-
1. Apple Earnings
This week, Apple announced a decline in revenue. When was the last time that happened?2011What year did the Newton come out again?20031999
It was 2003.
This was the first time Apple revenue has dropped in more than a decade. It still had $10.5 billion in profits with $50.6 billion in revenues last quarter.
-
2. Dating Apps
What dating app is considering requiring a payment to use the service?BumbleTinderHingeThe League
It's The League.
The exclusive "Tinder, but for elites" is considering a membership fee. In an interview with Business Insider, founder Amanda Bradford said that "Ads aren’t feasible for us," and, if no one is willing to pay, The League might have to open itself up to anyone.
-
3. Sports on Social Media
This week, Facebook quietly streamed its first live, professional sports event. The broadcast was just like what you'd expect to see on TV, complete with cuts and graphics, but hosted entirely on a Facebook feed. What sport was the first to be livestreamed?Women's SoccerVia Mark Humphrey / APMen's SoccerVia Manu Fernandez / APMen's BasketballVia Marcio Jose Sanchez / APCricketVia Bikas Das / AP
It was women's soccer.
The Orlando Pride's season opener was broadcast live from star Alex Morgan's Facebook page, reaching an estimated 554,000 unique viewers in all.
-
4. New Social App
This week, ex-Twitter product head Michael Sippey debuted a new app that’s like “texting in public”— you have a conversation that everyone can see, but only people who are invited can join in. What’s it called?TalkshowSwordfishEssEmEssHighSchool
It's Talkshow.
We're not quite sure what you do with it yet, but Talkshow is fun and probably worth a try. Especially if you're the kind of person who thinks you should have a podcast.
-
5. 'Lemonade'
Last weekend, Beyoncé dropped her latest album 'Lemonade' in an event on HBO. The only place to stream it, though, was on Tidal. How long did the exclusive last until the album was available in the iTunes store?6 hours12 hours24 hours48 hours
It was 24 hours.
It only took a day for anyone willing to pay $17.99 to iTunes to get their hands on 'Lemonade,' but the exclusive period still drove the Tidal streaming app to #2 in the App Store.
-
6. YouTube
YouTube just announced that it's introducing unskippable ads, designed specifically for mobile viewers. How long are the ads you can't skip past going to be?6 seconds10 seconds15 seconds27 minutes
They will be 6 seconds.
YouTube is debuting a new kind of video format, called Bumper ads. They're designed to be a quick hit, rather than a full ad, for those watching on mobile devices.
-
7. Self-Driving Cars
Google, Uber, and Lyft are all developing self-driving cars. This week, the three teamed up to create a lobbying group designed to make the legislative road to allowing autonomous cars on the road a smooth one. What major car manufacturer did they partner with?FordHondaToyotaMercedes-Benz
It's Ford.
They also partnered with Volvo. The coalition exists to lobby U.S. policy makers and influence the public debate on the future of autonomous transportation.
-
8. Twitter
After its earnings call this week, Twitter's stock fell about 10%. That was despite a quarter of user growth, something the company has struggled with for years. How many users does Twitter have now?167 million310 miliion588 million964 millionProbably a dozen or so?
It's 310 million.
Last quarter, Twitter grew from 305 million monthly active users to 310 million, exceeding expectations by a full two million. However, the company missed expectations in revenue growth, and its stock sunk on the news.
-
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Brendan Klinkenberg at brendan.klinkenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.