Apple Is Making A TV Show About Apps With Will.i.am

The company's long-rumored foray into original content is officially on the way.

Apple's begun work on a new original video series, and its subject matter is at once obvious and inane. The company has partnered with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am and longtime TV producers Howard T. Owens and Ben Silverman to create an unscripted series about apps and the app economy.

This new series is one of a handful of new video programming efforts associated with Apple Music. In December, Apple snapped up the rights to air Taylor Swift's 1989 world tour film; on Wednesday the company announced that Apple Music would partner with Vice to create a six-episode docuseries, The Score. Apple is also working on a scripted series starring rap legend Dr. Dre, though the company has so far declined to publicly acknowledge the project.



The app economy show is a first for Apple. Unlike previously announced efforts like the Vice program for which it purchased windowing rights, Apple has partnered with Silverman, Owens, and Will.i.am, who will handle production of the series.

Apple declined comment on the show's name, its debut date, and other details. News of the project was first reported by the New York Times.