Animals Are Taking Selfies At The L.A. Zoo Starting Today
Google Photos is putting cameras with motion sensors in animal pens, and the results are roughly adorable as you'd imagine.
So, Google is getting pretty good at getting animals to take selfies.
The cameras work with sensors, so when an animal gets within 18 inches, it takes a picture.
The results, so far, are pretty great.
Giraffes, especially, seem pretty into it.
I.... don't know what this is. A warthog?
Here's a tiger.
