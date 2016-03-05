BuzzFeed News

Animals Are Taking Selfies At The L.A. Zoo Starting Today

tech

Google Photos is putting cameras with motion sensors in animal pens, and the results are roughly adorable as you'd imagine.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2016, at 7:06 p.m. ET

So, Google is getting pretty good at getting animals to take selfies.

It&#x27;s an actual project for the company now, since a promotional campaign with the film Zootopia called for developing animal-friendly cameras and placing them in pens at the LA Zoo.
The cameras work with sensors, so when an animal gets within 18 inches, it takes a picture.

The results, so far, are pretty great.

Giraffes, especially, seem pretty into it.

I.... don't know what this is. A warthog?

This ongoing project that&#x27;s launching today. You can check out all the photos that get captured in an album called Zoogle Selfies.
Here's a tiger.

