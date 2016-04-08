BuzzFeed News

Alphabet's New Robot Is On Its Way To Steal Your Girl

Bleep Bloop Blorp Bloop STEAL YOUR GIRL.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 5:07 p.m. ET

Today in Tokyo, robotics company Schaft — which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet — unveiled its latest bipedal robot. It can lift weights, traverse shifting terrain, and, most importantly, steal your girl.

Me on the way to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google

Me on the way to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google

Me on the way to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google
Me on the way to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google

Me lifting and going to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google

Simultaneously.

Me on the way to steal your girl.

Schaft / Google

Me with your girl.

Schaft / Google

Welcome to the future!

