Alphabet's New Robot Is On Its Way To Steal Your Girl
Bleep Bloop Blorp Bloop STEAL YOUR GIRL.
Today in Tokyo, robotics company Schaft — which is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet — unveiled its latest bipedal robot. It can lift weights, traverse shifting terrain, and, most importantly, steal your girl.
Me on the way to steal your girl.
Me on the way to steal your girl.
Me on the way to steal your girl.
Me on the way to steal your girl.
Me lifting and going to steal your girl.
Me on the way to steal your girl.
Me with your girl.
