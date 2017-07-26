The Veteran Who Created The Trans Pride Flag Reacts To Trump's Trans Military Ban

"What Trump did was strictly to serve his bigot followers and nothing else," said Navy veteran Monica Helms, who created the trans pride flag in 1999.

This is Monica Helms, the creator of the trans pride flag. She's also a veteran who served in the Navy from 1970 to 1978.

On Wednesday morning, when President Trump tweeted that transgender people cannot "serve in any capacity" in the military, Helms was one of many trans veterans who reacted with anger and disbelief.

"What Trump did was strictly to serve his bigot followers and nothing else," she told BuzzFeed News. "Trans people have proven to serve well and without any issues, both in our country and several throughout the world."

It remains uncertain what impact Trump's decision will have on the estimated 15,000 or more transgender troops currently serving in the armed forces.