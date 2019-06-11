Morning Update: The GoFundMe Border Wall Is Undocumented

Photos of travelers entering and leaving the US were hacked, New York could decriminalize sex work, and hairy and bumpy lipstick. Your BuzzFeed News newsletter, June 11.

Photos of travelers coming in and out of the US have been hacked and stolen A US Customs and Border Protection subcontractor suffered a "malicious cyber attack" that exposed the photos of tens of thousands of travelers coming in and out of the United States, the agency revealed Monday. The database of identifying traveler photos and license plate images had been transferred to a CBP subcontractor's network without the federal agency's authorization or knowledge, CBP said. The subcontractor's network was then hacked. The compromised photos were taken of travelers in vehicles coming in and out of the US through specific lanes at a single port of entry over a one-and-a-half month period. Fewer than 100,000 people had their information compromised by the attack, according to a law enforcement official. The hack comes at a time when facial recognition is playing a larger part in US border security. In March, documents revealed that the US government would be scanning your face at 20 top airports.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Flickr Welcome to the US. We'll be scanning your face now.

New York could become the first state to fully decriminalize sex work A group of progressive legislators introduced a sweeping bill Monday aimed at placing the state in the vanguard of a growing sex workers’ rights movement. The Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act is a package of measures that would repeal penalties for selling and buying sex, as well as update other parts of the state law that address prostitution to align them with the repealed charges. It likely faces an uphill battle, but it will force public officials and advocates to grapple with an issue that impacts an untold number of women and men around the state. Snapshots Trump has appointed immigration hardliner Ken Cuccinelli to lead the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In an email to staff Monday, he laid out a direction for the agency that echoed much of the president’s restrictive immigration policies and rhetoric. Facebook turned off search features used to catch war criminals, child predators, and other bad actors. Critics say it shows how Facebook’s response to data scandals and its resulting push to emphasize privacy is making it more difficult to investigate what happens on the platform. The GoFundMe border wall has been ordered to keep a gate open indefinitely. We Build The Wall organizers failed to obtain authorization to build the barrier on federal land, cutting off access to waterways and a public monument. "Their permit is still in the works. We're asking for documentation," a water agency official said. Three men have been sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in a case that outraged India. The case made international headlines when the gruesome details of the crime became known, sparking massive protests across India. Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars on Netflix’s Queer Eye, said he is nonbinary and gender-nonconforming. Van Ness also said in an interview with Out magazine that while he does not identify as a man and sees himself more fluidly, he uses he/him pronouns.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images “Some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman,” Van Ness said.

In his first presidential campaign, Joe Biden told black voters to "reject" Jesse Jackson Joe Biden arrived at the NAACP’s 1986 convention in Baltimore with an unusual goal: to attack Jesse Jackson. Biden’s decision to lash out to his left — now forgotten by pretty much everyone but Jackson himself — offers a glimpse of instincts and positioning that have changed little even as he has shifted his thinking at times to stay within the mainstream of his party. Now Biden is running again — and Jackson is watching. A beauty YouTuber's makeup line is getting trashed by fans who say her lipsticks are terrible quality Jaclyn Hill launched her makeup line on May 30, and the reviews are coming in with words like “lumpy,” “holey” and… “hairy?” Her fans took to Twitter to show $18 lipsticks with a variety of defects and, thankfully, memes.

