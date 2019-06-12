Morning Update: Stop Taking Nuclear Disaster Selfies, Please

At the end of his searing speech, which you can see in full here , he received a standing ovation.

“As I sit here today, I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to,” Stewart said. “Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one.”

The comedian and former Daily Show host called Congress “shameful” in Washington, DC, on Tuesday while facing the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren’t here, but you won’t be,” Stewart said.

The government could run out of money this month to care for thousands of unaccompanied minors

The Department of Health and Human Services has told Congress it is quickly running out of money to continue caring for undocumented minors who have no parents or guardians to look after them. HHS had 12,600 such minors in government facilities as of April.

While both Democrats and Republicans agree they are staring down the barrel of a crisis if funding is not secured, negotiations involve one of the thorniest political issues: border security. Talks are ongoing, but so far no deal has been reached.

Snapshots

The FDA's first tests for "forever chemicals" in food found them in meat and chocolate cake. The “fluorinated” chemicals, also called “per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances,” or “PFAS” chemicals, have been linked to cancer. They are widely found in water-resistant packaging and consumer products.

The "Dancing Cop" was caught on video punching a man in the face. Ohio officer Anthony Johnson, who went viral in 2015, struck a man who was standing and shouting at another officer, prompting outrage and a police investigation

For the first time, scientists have looked at the brain patterns of jihadists to see how radicalization affects the mind. They discovered that the part of the brain associated with deliberative reasoning deactivates when a person is willing to fight and die for a "sacred cause" — and that the opinions of their peers can change that way of thinking.

Medical care for immigrants is only getting worse at an ICE detention center, advocates say. A complaint, obtained by BuzzFeed News, detailed stories of detainees who received inconsistent medication, suffered delayed medical care, and faced threats of punitive segregation following suicide attempts.

The US women's national soccer team scored the most goals ever in a single World Cup match. The record — for both men and women — was set in their 13-0 victory over Thailand.