Morning Update: "Sometimes You Have To Walk"

The president said there were no future summits planned, but that could change. "It might be soon, it might not be for a long time," he said.

Talks between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un came to an abrupt end , with Trump saying at his press conference that Kim wanted sanctions "lifted in their entirety" without fully dismantling the country's nuclear and missile program. "We weren't willing to do that."

"Sometimes you have to walk, this was one of those times," Trump said at a press conference.

"He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat." Michael Cohen had a lot to say about Trump.

The president's former personal lawyer spent yesterday testifying before Congress, first giving a prepared statement then answering questions from House members. In a testimony that ranged from saying that in Trump's way, "he was telling me to lie" about the Trump Tower Moscow project, to being asked to pay off an adult film star, Cohen set the stage for hours of high-stakes back-and-forth.

During his appearance, Cohen also told members of Congress that he feared if Trump "loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power, and this is why I agreed to appear before you today."

Cohen testified that he threatened Trump's schools and colleges on behalf of Trump, telling them to never release his grades and SAT scores.



And to cap off the day, the hearing ended with an awkward fight about racism.

Trump responded to the hearing by saying Cohen "lied a lot" during the appearance, and his loyalists are already making plans for how to rebut the testimony, zeroing in on Cohen's claim that he never wanted to work at the White House in order to cast doubt on the entire thing.

SNAPSHOTS

The House passed a landmark gun control bill — but Trump has vowed to veto it. The bill would expand background checks, but Trump isn't the only barrier — it will have to get through the Republican-controlled Senate.

A man faces a felony charge after allegedly placing his testicals on an order of salsa. A video circulating on Facebook purported to show the act, which was supposedly done in retaliation for an 89-cent tip.

Fake black voter bots could sideline real black voices in 2020. Black activists trying to spread information or opinions on Twitter about candidates have been shouted down by other activists, who say the hashtags they’re using are overrun by bots, Russians, or trolls — a fight made only more complicated by bad actors across the platform.

Musical.ly, also called TikTok, will pay a $5.7 million settlement for allegedly taking kids' info. As a result of the deal reached with FTC, Musical.ly users under 13 will not be able to share videos or maintain a profile on the lip-synching platform.

A new version of Beverly Hills 90210 is coming, with most of the original cast. They're set to play themselves getting together to revive the ’90s hit in the six-episode show, which will be titled 90210.

What Pokémania looked like 20 years ago

Two decades ago, the world was firmly in the brightly colored grip of Pokémon, and here are the pictures to prove it. I don't think it gets more 1999 than a new Beetle made to look like Pikachu.