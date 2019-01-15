Morning Update: Sir This Is, Beyond All Probability, A Wendy's

Jayme Closs’s alleged abductor said he knew he was going to kidnap her after seeing her on a school bus

Jake Thomas Patterson was driving to work when he stopped behind a school bus and watched the 13-year-old get on.

Patterson, 21, later told authorities that he had no idea who she was, but that when he saw Jayme, he “knew that was the girl he was going to take,” according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

He has allegedly confessed to killing Jayme’s parents, James and Denise Closs, and kidnapping their daughter, according to the complaint, which reveals horrific details about the teen’s 88-day abduction.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Jayme’s family commended her. “For getting out. For making it. For the power that she has. You know, I mean, that she took the power away from this man,” her aunt Lynn Closs said.

What the hell is going to happen in the big Brexit vote today?

After months of Brexit chaos, dramatic showdowns with EU leaders, a delayed vote, a failed coup against the prime minister, and political journalists saying again and again that “nothing has changed,” today something finally will.



At around 10 p.m. UK time today, members of Parliament will vote on the main motion on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. It’s expected to fail. What happens after that? Here are the various factions, plots, amendments, and possible next steps that will determine Britain’s Brexit fate. It might seem a bit confusing but, Americans, don't worry: British people are here to explain it with memes﻿.

SNAPSHOTS

A man allegedly told two people he was going to “[kill them] with kindness” and then attacked them with a knife he called “kindness.” One person was injured, and police arrested Bryan Duane Stewart, a 30-year-old man from Milton, Florida.

Hulu released a documentary on the disastrous Fyre Festival days before Netflix was to release its own. The Hulu documentary features an exclusive interview with Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland, who was recently sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

A high-profile Trump judicial nominee wrote inflammatory op-eds in college discussing race, date rape, and LGBT rights. Neomi Rao, nominated for the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, once described race as a “hot, money-making issue” and LGBT issues as part of “trendy” political movements.

Steve King, Congress’s most notorious racist, has been removed from his committees. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the removal was because of his most recent racist remark: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

A Pennsylvania court blocked Trump’s birth control rules across the US — again. The rules, intended to allow employers and universities to stop providing insurance coverage for birth control, were blocked nationwide the same day they were supposed to take effect. This is the second time this has happened.

Trump served up a fast-food feast on silver platters at the White House to college football players

Yes, those are all words you just read. The Clemson Tigers were visiting to meet the president after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship game. Because of the partial shutdown, most of the White House food staff had been furloughed. So Trump decided he would serve the players a meal of “great American food,” which included McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, and Domino’s. The rest of this tale shall be told in a handy bullet format: