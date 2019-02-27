Michael Cohen Will Testify On Trump Moscow Cover-Up



Cohen, the president's former attorney, plans to tell Congress that he lied to them after Trump told him — "in his way" — to conceal negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress," Cohen will tell the House Oversight Committee in a public hearing according to a copy of his prepared remarks first obtained by Politico. "That’s not how he operates. In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in November to lying to Congress about when discussions related to the Trump Tower Moscow deal ended, both in testimony and in a two-page statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

