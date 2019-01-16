Morning Update: At Least You're Not Theresa May, Part 432

One British MP, Tulip Siddiq, delayed the birth of her baby in order to have her say on the Brexit deal, because if she was not physically present she would not be able to cast her vote.

So what now? May said she will not resign and is required to put forward a new motion within three days setting out how she plans to proceed, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn immediately called for a vote of no confidence, though she is expected to survive.

Parliament voted down the prime minister’s deal in an unprecedented rejection of government policy that drastically worsens the political crisis in Westminster. Her withdrawal agreement was opposed by 432 votes to 202, a historic margin that newspapers made sure to highlight .

Trump's nominee for US attorney general says he doesn't think Mueller would be involved in a "witch hunt"

The future of Robert Mueller's work was a central theme as William Barr testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.



“Witch hunt” has been President Trump's go-to insult against the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with the Russian government. When asked what he would do if Trump asked him to fire Mueller without cause or change the governing regulations, Barr said bluntly: “I would not carry out that instruction.”



He also said he would not bust marijuana businesses that abide by state legalization laws.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to upset those interests,” Barr told the committee, citing a policy of tolerance toward marijuana established under the Obama administration.

SNAPSHOTS

Two moms are suing the federal government for not banning the chemical that killed their sons. Lauren Atkins and Wendy Hartley are suing the Environmental Protection Agency after their sons died using paint strippers containing methyl chloride, a chemical that the agency proposed banning but has yet to do so.

Your Netflix subscription just got a little more expensive. The price of its most popular, two-stream plan is increasing from $10.99 to $12.99 per month, while its basic plan is increasing from $7.99 to $8.99 and its premium plan from $13.99 to $15.99.

YouTube is still hosting images of graphic bestiality, nearly a year after it pledged to purge them. In April of last year, a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News, “These images are abhorrent to us and have no place on YouTube.” But they're still there.



The siege at a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi is over and all attackers have been "eliminated." Fourteen civilians died and several others were injured, Kenya's president said. Somali militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A missing teen boy was allegedly used as a “sex slave” by several men in Florida. Six men and one woman were arrested after a monthslong human trafficking investigation involving two teenage victims.

People said this Instagram influencer’s “tour” was Fyre Fest 2. So we talked to her.

Nonexistent flower crowns, 1,200 mason jars, too many "super soul salads" to make — observers were calling Caroline Calloway a scammer after her $165-a-person creativity workshops weren’t what she said they would be and a Twitter thread highlighting the events went viral.

Calloway told BuzzFeed News it was just lack of foresight: "I said I didn't plan this because I'm dumb, but that's not true. I didn't plan well because I didn't know."

Once the thread went viral, she canceled the rest of the planned tour. But most of those who attended didn't seem too miffed: "I don’t think anyone didn’t have fun," one posted to Reddit.

The new hot duck is goth and lives in a sewage pond in Australia

Sorry, New York’s mandarin duck, but I don’t make the rules. The rare tufted duck is the hot duck now.