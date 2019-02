Morning Update: And The Winner Isn't ...

And The Oscar Goes To The Oscar Bait

This year's Oscars will probably be remembered for having no host (which was fine!) and having one of the worst Best Pictures (which was not!).

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody led the night with four awards, followed by three each for Black Panther, Roma, and Green Book. The last of those took home Best Picture (despite a number of controversies), rankling people at home and at least one newly minted Oscar-winner:

“I thought I was courtside at [Madison Square] Garden,” Spike Lee told reporters. “The ref made a bad call.” Earlier, Lee won his first-ever Oscar — Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman.

Some highlights:

Here are all the winners from last night's ceremony.