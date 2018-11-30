These 15 Inspirational Quotes Are Helping People Live Their Best Lives

"I have this tattooed on my arm because there have been times in my life when it’s the only thing that’s gotten me through."

1. "Fake it till you make it." I tell myself this when I find myself in new situations where I could feel somewhat out of my depth but the show must go on. ... It gives me the confidence to deal with the situation, especially public speaking. —Lynne

2. "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul." It's a verse of the poem "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley. He wrote it about his fight with his health after having his leg amputated due to tuberculosis. I suffered from a reoccurring major depression through most of my teens until I was in my mid-thirties. I learned to manage it and live a good life today. It reminds me to not give up and that i do have control and influence about how i feel and how to find my path in life. —Franziska

3. "Visualize whirled peas." Makes me smile and helps me act nicely. Makes me wonder how others see what I see. —Nancy

4. "This too shall pass." For when I'm feeling overwhelmed, sad, or angry about the state of the world. —Alexandra

5. "You will never be old and wise if you were never young and reckless." It pushes me to try new things that scare me when all I want is to stay in my comfort zone. —Alex

6. "Strike a straight blow with a crooked stick." I don't know who said it but it's long been my go-to when life gets crazy and I just need to get at it. I've often said I want it written on my headstone as the one rule I actually lived by. —Tracie

7. "Things fall apart." Chinua Achebe used it as a title to his novel, borrowing it from a Yeats poem. In both contexts, it's about what we think of as enduring and dominant eventually ending. When something awful and never-ending and impermeable is weighing on me, I remember: Things fall apart. Even those things fall apart. —Elamin (Editor's note: Elamin makes sense of the world and provides a bit of inspiration weekdays in our BuzzFeed News newsletter. Subscribe here!)

8. "Loyalty is a two-way street. If I'm asking for it from you, then you're getting it from me." Loyalty is something that we take for granted and can be lost in an instant, and I’ve always believed this to be very important as part of a team. I want my teammates to trust me as much as I trust them and this represents that in such clarity I loved it. (I’ve even used this same quote on a job interview when was asked, “What’s most important for you as a team player?” Got the job in the end) —Josué

9. "Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end." —Fernando Sabino I have this tattooed on my arm because there have been times in my life when it’s the only thing that’s gotten me through. I share this with everyone, so feel free to share if it moves you, too. —Kimberly

10. "Well, if that's how you feel about it, then that’s how you feel about it." Really simple, but this helped me cope with my own feelings, the feelings of others, and my reactions to them. —Sarah

11. "People who live in difficult circumstances need to know that happy endings are possible." —Sonia Sotomayor This inspires me daily and reminds me to give back as often as I can. I had a difficult childhood and was inspired by studying about successful people who'd overcome adversity. I overcame my adversity and I need to share my experiences and hope with those who need it. —Jade

12. "You are loved just the way you are, exactly where you are right in this moment. Don't ever let anyone make you feel less than." I grew up hearing this from my Grandpa. I don't think I ever felt more loved then when I heard those words. Now my children hear it. My grandpa passed this year. He had a beautiful life full of love that he spread to everyone around him. —Brandi

13. "How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives." —Annie Dillard This really helped me stop planning and waiting for my life to happen and for me to achieve X to do Y. It was a game changer for sure. —Tuba

14. "Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." —Omar Khayyam This quote helps keep my mind in the present. —Miriam