Incoming: This Is America

At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured in a mass shooting in Texas. Another 9 were killed and 27 injured hours later in a shooting in Ohio. This is your BuzzFeed News newsletter for Aug. 5.

One weekend in America Digesting news of one mass shooting is hard enough. This weekend, we had two:

At least 20 people were killed and 26 injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Federal prosecutors said they are investigating it as a hate crime and act of domestic terrorism — though the suspected shooter may not be charged as a terrorist. Of the 20 killed, one was a mother protecting her 2-year-old son as they shopped for school supplies with her husband, who is missing. Six were Mexican citizens, the country's president said. And then more than 13 hours later and roughly 1,500 miles apart, in Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed and 27 others were injured by a gunman who was then shot and killed by police in a popular bar and downtown business district. All of that carnage took less than 30 seconds. The victims of that attack included the shooter's sister, a young mother whose youngest was born just last month, and a man who celebrated his 30th birthday last week.

Mario Tama / Getty Images People leave mementos at a memorial near the scene of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Scott Olson / Getty Images Mourners attend a memorial service in Dayton. Scott Olson / Getty Images

