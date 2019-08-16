Incoming: It's A Danish Territory, Michael. What Could It Cost, $10?

Insurance companies are paying cops to investigate their own customers, Trump's new immigration policy could make American children less healthy, and Trump reportedly wants to buy Greenland. Your BuzzFeed News morning update for Aug. 16.

Insurance companies are paying cops to investigate their own customers There's an extraordinary alliance between private insurers and public law enforcement agencies — one that transforms routine claims into criminal evidence, premium-paying customers into suspects, and the justice system into a hired gun for a multibillion-dollar industry.

It’s an arrangement essentially unheard of in other businesses, and one rife with potential conflicts of interest, as well as grave consequences for law-abiding customers. A BuzzFeed News investigation has found that Erie Insurance, State Farm, Farmers, and other giant home and auto insurers around the country have co-opted law enforcement to intimidate and prosecute their own customers — tactics that can help companies boost their profits and avoid paying claims.

Ross Mantle for BuzzFeed News “It made me really feel like the law is nothing but another racket," said Harry Schmidt, who said he had to sell many of his possessions to cover his mounting legal bills and stay out of prison after being wrongfully accused of faking the theft of his truck.

Caspar Haarløv, Into the Ice via AP These stunning photos show a "major melting event" hitting Greenland's ice sheet. Large rivers of melting water form on an ice sheet in Western Greenland and drain into moulin holes that empty into the ocean from underneath the ice. Here's what the rest of the world looked like during this July, the hottest month ever recorded.