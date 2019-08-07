Incoming: "How Do You Ever Remain Calm After That?"

El Pasoans are finding themselves in a frightening new reality, what happened to March For Our Lives, and one woman takes on Big Oil. This is the BuzzFeed News morning update for Aug. 7.

A Walmart employee helped about 150 people escape from the El Paso shooting Gilbert Serna, a 37-year-old father of two, was in the middle of his shift on Saturday when a gunman opened fire in the store, killing 22 people. "I heard on my two-way radio, 'Code brown, run quick' in a panicked voice," Serna told BuzzFeed News of the moment the shooting began. He couldn't remember what that code was, so he checked his badge. "I was like, 'Oh yeah, that’s a shooting,' and then heard the pop, pop, pop," he said. That's when he jumped into action — and may have saved more than 150 people with his quick thinking.

Brianna Sacks / BuzzFeed News, Gilbert Serna Gilbert Serna and his family.

Michael Starghill Jr. for BuzzFeed News From left: Tyah-Amoy Roberts, Ariel Hobbs, Bria Smith, and David Hogg.