Incoming: Hot Girl Summer, Christian Girl Autumn, Goth Girl Winter, VSCO Girl Spring

A teen with 25 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammo was arrested, Jeffrey Epstein's death was on 4chan before it was announced, and the story of the "Christian Girl Autumn" meme. This is your morning update for Aug. 14.

10,000 rounds of ammo and 25 guns were seized from a teenager posting far-right memes on iFunny and Discord The 18-year-old Ohio man was charged Monday with threatening a federal officer after allegedly posting extensively online about mass shootings, specifically targeting Planned Parenthood. According to an affidavit, the bulk of Justin Olsen’s radicalized content was posted under the name ArmyOfChrist on meme-hosting app iFunny. Investigators said Olsen admitted that he was posting on iFunny under the name ArmyOfChrist and told the FBI during his arrest that his posts were supposed to be a joke.

Jeffrey Epstein's death was on 4chan before officials announced it — and authorities had to look into it Almost 40 minutes before ABC News first reported Epstein’s death on Twitter, someone posted still-unverified details on 4chan, the anonymous message board popular with far-right trolls and white nationalists. After publishing the post, other 4chan users egged on the author. When they expressed doubt, the original poster added more information to the discussion thread, including a detailed breakdown of the procedures allegedly used to resuscitate Epstein. A New York Fire Department spokesperson said authorities "determined this alleged information did not come from the Fire Department." Snapshots Matthew Whitaker's conflict of interest forms weren't screened until just before President Trump put him in charge of the DOJ, and they were incomplete. A Justice Department official said that because of an “administrative error,” no one vetted Whitaker’s financial disclosure forms for nearly a year while he served as then–attorney general Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff. Pro-democracy protesters and riot police clashed at Hong Kong's airport on the fifth day of demonstrators occupying it. In one video, an officer can be seen drawing his gun after having his baton taken from him and being beaten with it by protesters. Demonstrators also detained men they suspected of being undercover police. Follow our correspondent Rosalind Adams on Twitter, who is in Hong Kong, for the latest. A model who appeared in Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" music video has accused her of sexual misconduct at an event several years ago. Josh Kloss alleged on Instagram that the singer pulled his pants open to show people his penis. Representatives for Perry did not respond to a request for comment, but her friends say it's untrue. The star-studded first trailer for Little Women dropped and WHEW. The adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's book features Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern. It's due to be released Dec. 25.

This woman got a huge raise and paid off her student loans by asking the "over/under" question Do you know that feeling of jumping into a metallic, purple catsuit to express your joy through interpretive dance with two backup dancers costumed in money signs? Probably not, unless you too have experienced the blinding exhilaration of paying off more than $200,000 in student loans. Caitlin Boston knows this feeling — it took her 10 years to get there. And it might have taken longer if she hadn’t asked a simple question of her colleagues. “Ask your other peers what they make — especially your male ones. It might make you feel uncomfortable but it’s the sole reason I started making an additional 41% a year,” she said. For Boston, that was a life-changing amount — tens of thousands of dollars more than she had been making.

Courtesy Caitlin Boston Caitlin Boston (center) and friends in a video she made to celebrate paying off her student loans.

The Stakes 2020 Sen. Kamala Harris chatted with BuzzFeed News' editor-in-chief Ben Smith via text for The Stakes 2020, our newsletter about what really matters in the presidential campaign. Sign up here, and see what she had to say Thursday morning The women in the "Christian Girl Autumn" meme want you to know something A three-year-old picture of two Southern influencers went viral and spawned a meme called “Christian Girl Autumn” — but none of it’s due to the women in the photo.



