Incoming: 48 Male Patients Say A USC Doctor Abused Them

Abuse allegations against a college's doctor, how Trump has used arbitration to keep lawsuits against him out of court, and Kamala Harris's performance on the Senate Intelligence Committee. This is BuzzFeed News' morning update for Aug. 9.

48 male patients say a USC doctor sexually abused them — and the university was warned Year after year, for more than 20 years, young men who entered the University of Southern California student health center were sent to Dr. Dennis Kelly. Once the exam room door closed behind them, say 48 former patients who are gay or bisexual, Kelly subjected them to sexual abuse, such as fondling their genitals or making them kneel naked on the exam table for rectal probes. The men — all USC students at the time — were as young as 18, often struggling to accept their sexuality or uncomfortable discussing their sex lives. At least five men say they complained to the university — far more than the single instance that has been previously reported — including one who described meeting face-to-face with the director of the health center specifically to warn her about Kelly.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images Engemann Student Health Center on the campus of the University of Southern California.

Donald Trump has used a secretive justice system to keep lawsuits against him out of court Of the thousands of lawsuits filed by or against Trump and his companies over the years — a USA Today investigation identified at least 3,500 cases — the vast majority have played out in court. But in a small number of cases in which Trump, his 2016 campaign, or his businesses have been accused of discrimination, shady business practices, and other bad acts, the president and his lawyers have invoked clauses in contracts that give them the power to force these disputes behind closed doors. Unlike in court, the public and the media don’t have a right to observe arbitration hearings or to see documents. Arbitration critics also say the system disadvantages employees and other individuals who sign away their right to the public justice system via agreements they typically have no role in drafting.