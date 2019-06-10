19 Candidates, One City, Total Chaos

The madness started at 5 a.m., and Ruby Cramer and Molly Hensley-Clancy captured it all : Elizabeth Warren's fans singing 9 to 5 , Beto O'Rourke's taco truck, and John Delaney's, uh, sign-flippers. Give it a read, and go, "Oh yeah, I forgot that person was running, too."

Nineteen Democratic candidates descended on Cedar Rapids on Sunday for the largest gathering of the 2020 presidential race yet, a symbol of a vast, chaotic, and exhausting Democratic field — where one speaker bled into another and chanters on the streets drowned each other out.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign had a banner with her face on it over the side of a minivan, where a man played a steel drum.

Trump backed off his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico after an immigration deal was reached

Mexico and the US made a last-minute deal Friday to avoid threatened US tariffs on Mexican goods. "Unprecedented steps" will be taken by Mexico to curb the flow of migrants attempting to reach the US, including deploying its National Guard to its southern border.

The US also said it would expand its Migrant Protection Protocols, or "Remain in Mexico" policy, to the entire southern border, and agreed to speed up hearings for asylum claims, according to the State Department. The US will also help with development programs in Central America and southern Mexico to address the causes of immigration.

Snapshots

Dark Phoenix has the worst debut in X-Men franchise history. The 12th and ostensibly final film in the 19-year-old franchise, grossed an estimated $33 million at the domestic box office. It's the lowest domestic debut yet during the 2019 summer movie season.

Police have charged a Detroit man with murdering three people, two gay men and a transgender woman. They allege that Devon Robinson, 18, shot five people in an anti-gay attack inside a home on Detroit's east side on May 25, killing killing Alunte Davis, 21; Timothy Blancher, 20; and Paris Cameron, 20.

"I saw the horrors of the pre-Roe era. Let's never go back." In an opinion piece, BuzzFeed News contributor Allan Weiland gives a harrowing look at when he worked in a 40-bed hospital ward dedicated to women whose unsafe abortions went wrong.

The family of a 12-year-old who died by suicide after requesting an Uber by herself is demanding change to ride-hail policies. While her parents were sleeping, Benita Diamond downloaded the Uber app and requested a ride to an Orlando parking garage, where she killed herself. Uber prohibits children from riding with adults, but Benita was still able to make an account, request a ride, and be picked up.

Hundreds of thousands in Hong Kong protested a Chinese extradition proposal. Protesters marched for hours, saying they feared the new extradition bill would undercut Hong Kong's legal system and could lead to abuse by China.

