18 People Who Are Going To Look Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse

news / eclipse

Don't tell me what to do.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 12:29 p.m. ET

1. There's a total solar eclipse in the US today, and everyone is freaking out. One of the main (and most important) pieces of advice has been to not look directly at the sun without proper eyewear. Which is fair enough. However, many are coming to terms with the fact that, hell, they're gonna be looking at the sun.

COUNTLESS INFORMED PEOPLE SPEAKING IN NO UNCERTAIN TERMS FOR MANY WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE ECLIPSE: do not look dire… https://t.co/pI5Gs8KcRH
erin chack @ErinChack

COUNTLESS INFORMED PEOPLE SPEAKING IN NO UNCERTAIN TERMS FOR MANY WEEKS LEADING UP TO THE ECLIPSE: do not look dire… https://t.co/pI5Gs8KcRH

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. Like, it's just something that's gonna happen.

Literally just because I'm not supposed to look at the sun tomorrow I'm gonna look at the sun
elle @donigian_elle

Literally just because I'm not supposed to look at the sun tomorrow I'm gonna look at the sun

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

I fully intend to stare directly into the eclipse for at least 7 or 8 minutes straight
Lenny @Leneurysmxxx

I fully intend to stare directly into the eclipse for at least 7 or 8 minutes straight

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. It's one of two options. There are people who won't stare at the sun and there are people who will.

Might stare at the eclipse on purpose... That's just how life is going rn
Connor Cox @thedeal_5

Might stare at the eclipse on purpose... That's just how life is going rn

Reply Retweet Favorite
5.

fuk the solar eclipse im gonna stare right at it i don't care
lil egg @eggsbruh

fuk the solar eclipse im gonna stare right at it i don't care

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. It's not like people are actually gonna stare at the sun, though. It's just an option.

Stare at the eclipse tomorrow it's a natural phenomenon you don't want to miss
stare at the eclipse @lukasbattle

Stare at the eclipse tomorrow it's a natural phenomenon you don't want to miss

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

scientists: "you can literally go blind looking at the eclipse. we're not joking. this shit is dangerous." me:
thomas a moore 🎈 @Thomas_A_Moore

scientists: "you can literally go blind looking at the eclipse. we're not joking. this shit is dangerous." me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

I'm definitely gonna end up staring right at this mf and go blind #SolarEclipse2017
Seneca @originalSennyD

I'm definitely gonna end up staring right at this mf and go blind #SolarEclipse2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
9. People had their reasons.

if no one gets me solar eclipse glasses I'm staring straight at the sun and that's final
cupid @dream4ngel

if no one gets me solar eclipse glasses I'm staring straight at the sun and that's final

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

knowing my compulsive ass I might just stare at the sun today
pyt ♣️ @marcelinesteel

knowing my compulsive ass I might just stare at the sun today

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

im looking directly at the sun i dont care what you assholes tell me / take me sun, just take me with you
colleen 💖 @professordad91

im looking directly at the sun i dont care what you assholes tell me / take me sun, just take me with you

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

sure im not supposed to look at the eclipse, but that's not gonna stop me from looking at the sun before the eclipse, or after it
cole hersch @ColesTwitt3r

sure im not supposed to look at the eclipse, but that's not gonna stop me from looking at the sun before the eclipse, or after it

Reply Retweet Favorite
13. It's just a very real temptation.

I know the eclipse can blind me or whatevaa but tell me why I'm still lowkey tempted to look @ it tomorrow to see if it's true
BeatzByDre @Deiondre5

I know the eclipse can blind me or whatevaa but tell me why I'm still lowkey tempted to look @ it tomorrow to see if it's true

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

brb gonna go stare at the sun
ryan :$ @Iustforlove

brb gonna go stare at the sun

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

can't wait to stare at the sun so i don't have to see the people i despise the most
elainey @heltzelainey

can't wait to stare at the sun so i don't have to see the people i despise the most

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

can't wait to stare directly at the sun tomorrow during the eclipse
David Mack @davidmackau

can't wait to stare directly at the sun tomorrow during the eclipse

Reply Retweet Favorite
17.

Ready to stare at the sun without glasses tomorrow 😤😤😤👌
jos 🌺 @ItsJosette_

Ready to stare at the sun without glasses tomorrow 😤😤😤👌

Reply Retweet Favorite

18. In conclusion:

@Zachpiona
🥀 @mehxj

@Zachpiona

Reply Retweet Favorite

