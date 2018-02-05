People Are Happy That Tom Brady Is Sad
"I've waited my entire life to see Tom Brady this sad."
The Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl on Sunday, beating the New England Patriots 41–33. And Pats quarterback Tom Brady was very, very sad about the loss.
Brady, 40, is one of the game's most decorated quarterbacks, and many had picked him to dominate the game and steer the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl victory. That didn't happen. And he and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, were sad.
There were more than a few people on the internet basking in their misfortune, posting pictures of Sad Tom Brady from the past and present.
Offline, Eagles fans took to the streets chanting "fuck Tom Brady."
But people mostly just wanted replays of sad Tom Brady.
: (
-
