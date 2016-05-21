Those Chewbacca Masks Are Selling Out Everywhere
Disney and Hasbro owe Candace Payne a lot of thanks.
The Chewbacca Star Wars masks made famous in the massively viral Facebook Live video two days ago are now selling for upwards of five times the retail price – if you can even find them.
The masks are now out of stock online at Target, Walmart, Toys R Us, and Kohl's, meaning if you're desperate you'll have to turn to eBay, where prices continue to rocket well beyond the original $20 to $30.
In less than two days, more than 100 million people have watched a video of Texas mom Candace Payne trying on a Chewbacca mask in her car and laughing hysterically.
Star Wars fans aren't shy to splash the cash on memorabilia they really want, so this might just be the start of a new Super Rare Must-Have from the George Lucas-inspired, Disney-owned franchise juggernaut.
