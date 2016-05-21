BuzzFeed News

Those Chewbacca Masks Are Selling Out Everywhere

Disney and Hasbro owe Candace Payne a lot of thanks.

By Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

Posted on May 21, 2016, at 7:54 p.m. ET

The Chewbacca Star Wars masks made famous in the massively viral Facebook Live video two days ago are now selling for upwards of five times the retail price – if you can even find them.

The masks are now out of stock online at Target, Walmart, Toys R Us, and Kohl's, meaning if you're desperate you'll have to turn to eBay, where prices continue to rocket well beyond the original $20 to $30.

In less than two days, more than 100 million people have watched a video of Texas mom Candace Payne trying on a Chewbacca mask in her car and laughing hysterically.

Star Wars fans aren't shy to splash the cash on memorabilia they really want, so this might just be the start of a new Super Rare Must-Have from the George Lucas-inspired, Disney-owned franchise juggernaut.

