People Think This Turkey Sandwich Is Thicc And Honestly It Could Be

news / poll

Have you ever seen a thicker sandwich?

By Brad Esposito and Julia Reinstein

Brad Esposito

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on August 23, 2017, at 4:54 p.m. ET

Posted on August 22, 2017, at 6:17 p.m. ET

So this turkey sandwich is going viral. It looks like a pretty standard sandwich with some cheese on there too, but other than that it's pretty much a sandwich and not much else.

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out
AV @deathcamps

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out

@deathcamps / Twitter / Via Twitter: @deathcamps

But what if I showed you this? See how the turkey sandwich actually looks like, well, not a turkey sandwich????

@deathcamps
JustSketching @JustSketching

@deathcamps

@JustSketching / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JustSketching

Now what do you see when you look at the sandwich??? That's what I thought. It's thicc.

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out
AV @deathcamps

This turkey sandwich better chill tf out

@deathcamps / Twitter / Via Twitter: @deathcamps

The turkey sandwich is, well, arguably, maybe — you could say — quite thicc.

@deathcamps Turkey is usually lean, but this one is T H I C C
Colin Casey @WebbyIsAWabbit

@deathcamps Turkey is usually lean, but this one is T H I C C

@WebbyIsAWabbit / Twitter / Via Twitter: @WebbyIsAWabbit
It first went viral on Reddit, where redditor Rononator uploaded a picture of the incredibly thicc sandwich and also confirmed that the sliced turkey used was Boar's Head peppered turkey.

Reddit / Via reddit.com

Rononator told BuzzFeed News they highly recommended the sandwich.

"I used flatbread as the base with a spread of mayo and a sprinkle of seasoning," they said. "Then I layered it with Havarti and Swiss cheeses then topped it with boars head peppered turkey."

And then it was picked up on Twitter and, boy, a lot of people have been talking about the sandwich.

@deathcamps @HeHeHeaney
john donne @Jvcksvn

@deathcamps @HeHeHeaney

@Jvcksvn / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Jvcksvn

Hell, some are even making comparisons. And they sort of add up.

@deathcamps
Ross Martin @PCBearcat

@deathcamps

@PCBearcat / Twitter / Via Twitter: @PCBearcat
That slim thicc sandwich better stop teasing me or it's gonna get an extra meat filling https://t.co/vR7BP79P4C
paulie @Trendeh

That slim thicc sandwich better stop teasing me or it's gonna get an extra meat filling https://t.co/vR7BP79P4C

@Trendeh / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Trendeh

Like...oomf.

Is this oomf
sansa's emails @VlDEOSTARK

Is this oomf

@VIDEOSTARK / Twitter / Via Twitter: @VlDEOSTARK

Once you see it, it's undeniable.

@deathcamps @Riendonut Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich. Me when I seen everyone's tweet below and… https://t.co/Kz78lh2YkZ
🎩L0veSickWalrus🎩 @LoveSickWalrus

@deathcamps @Riendonut Me at first : Looks like a good turkey sandwich. Me when I seen everyone's tweet below and… https://t.co/Kz78lh2YkZ

@LoveSickWalrus / Twitter / Via Twitter: @LoveSickWalrus

And people have ~ thoughts ~.

@deathcamps When you order them slices thicc
Braden @BackhandBandit

@deathcamps When you order them slices thicc

@BackhandBandit / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BackhandBandit
Damn this turkey sandwich about to get this DICC
ursula @fatandfem

Damn this turkey sandwich about to get this DICC

@fatandfem / Twitter / Via Twitter: @fatandfem
@deathcamps @urgetovomit
NostalgiaKid @_NostalgiaKid_

@deathcamps @urgetovomit

@_NostalgiaKid_ / Twitter / Via Twitter: @_NostalgiaKid_
Fellas,, your girl is out of town and this turkey sandwich gives you a look, wyd??
Casey Baker @CaseyBake16

Fellas,, your girl is out of town and this turkey sandwich gives you a look, wyd??

@CaseyBake16 / Twitter / Via Twitter: @CaseyBake16

  1. So, what are your thoughts on the turkey sandwich?

So, what are your thoughts on the turkey sandwich?
  1.  
    vote votes
    The turkey sandwich is one thicc bih.
  2.  
    vote votes
    The sandwich is not thicc. It is just a sandwich.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I opened this post fully prepared to disagree, but now I must admit: the sandwich is thicc.
  4.  
    vote votes
    It is moderately thicc.
  5.  
    vote votes
    Please don't objectify the thicc sandwich, BuzzFeed.
  6.  
    vote votes
    This sandwich is hotter than my ex.
  7.  
    vote votes
    I would swipe right on this sandwich.
  8.  
    vote votes
    I would take this sandwich on a nice date.
  9.  
    vote votes
    I would kiss this sandwich.
  10.  
    vote votes
    If I knew for a fact no one would ever find out, I'd fuck this sandwich.
  11.  
    vote votes
    I'd fuck the sandwich if AND ONLY IF I knew for a fact everyone would know I fucked the sandwich.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the guy who posted the thicc sandwich. We will update with more information about the sandwich and its alleged thiccness.

