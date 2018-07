People Are Translating Russian Captions On Pictures Of Cats And It's So Pure

"You could just write whatever you want and say it was translated Russian from a Russian cat meme post and people would believe you."

For the last few months, images of Russian cats with hilariously translated English captions have been trending on Tumblr.

The majority of the initial Russian cats came from a Tumblr run by a user called "Markv" who has created a rolling feed of adorable cats in all sorts of situations.

Way back in 2014, the blog posted all sorts of animals, but switched to a mostly cat-focused stream in 2015.

"We just love cats and try to share them with everyone," Markv told BuzzFeed News.