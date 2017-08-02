Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Very NSFW "In Front Of My Salad" Meme

"I think she's definitely become the breakout and largely unexpected star of the scene," Porter said. "Unfortunately, I don't remember her name. She was an extra, local to the West Hollywood area where we filmed the scene."

Porter has just started with the production company, Men.com, and this is only his second piece of work for the company. He said it was "really cool" to be a part of something that has gone so viral.

The best part? The now-famous "in front of my salad" line seems to have been improvised.

"I wouldn't call [the scene] scripted," said Porter. "We had bulletpoints set up for how we kind of wanted her to react."

"We kind of gave her the bones of what we were looking for, but she definitely built the structure of the scene," he said. "We did it multiple takes to get it perfect, but also because we were all laughing."