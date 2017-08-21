BuzzFeed News

Just 44 Really Beautiful Photos Taken During The Solar Eclipse

Didn't make it outside? We got you.

By Brad Esposito and Remy Smidt

Posted on August 21, 2017

On Monday a super-cool and rare total solar eclipse swept through the United States.

In case you were stuck inside, in school, or at work, here are 44 great pics of the ~mystical~ event.

Useful, Mo.

1.

Instagram: @rye

2.

It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun dur… https://t.co/3qqrKLPcaw
Intl. Space Station @Space_Station

It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun dur… https://t.co/3qqrKLPcaw

3.

Astounding!!! The peak of #Eclipse2017 from West Seattle @westseattleblog @NASA @AlicesAstroInfo @tweetsoutloud
Jamie Kinney @jamiekinney

Astounding!!! The peak of #Eclipse2017 from West Seattle @westseattleblog @NASA @AlicesAstroInfo @tweetsoutloud

4.

Check out what happens when the light from #Eclipse2017 goes through a colander
Mitchell Byars @mitchellbyars

Check out what happens when the light from #Eclipse2017 goes through a colander

5.

Our first photo of the total solar eclipse—captured over the Pacific Ocean—is in! https://t.co/PpOkwV2Qeo… https://t.co/SzasTWx3ow
National Geographic @NatGeo

Our first photo of the total solar eclipse—captured over the Pacific Ocean—is in! https://t.co/PpOkwV2Qeo… https://t.co/SzasTWx3ow

6.

Instagram: @cattanmd
7.

Crescent shaped Shadows cast on Arvada sidewalk as eclipse heads to maximum #SolarEclipse2017
John Aguilar @abuvthefold

Crescent shaped Shadows cast on Arvada sidewalk as eclipse heads to maximum #SolarEclipse2017

8.

Instagram: @flora

9.

Instagram: @ryansalmphotography

10.

Instagram: @jonstraub90
11.

instagram.com

12.

Eclipse shadows.
G. Willow Wilson @GWillowWilson

Eclipse shadows.

13.

oooo bitch she's coming!
Andrew Lowe @andrewlowe

oooo bitch she's coming!

14.

A thousand little eclipse shadows filtered through the trees, at the back of the house :)
Cherie Priest @cmpriest

A thousand little eclipse shadows filtered through the trees, at the back of the house :)

15.

Here's the current state of the eclipse in Oregon, as seen in the sun's shadow cast through a colander.
Erin Biba @erinbiba

Here's the current state of the eclipse in Oregon, as seen in the sun's shadow cast through a colander.

16.

Instagram: @heatherpeeks

17.

instagram.com

18.

Instagram: @adriangrenier
19.

#Eclipse2017 over the Hump!
MSU W. Basketball @HailStateWBK

#Eclipse2017 over the Hump!

20.

#Eclipse2017 has arrived: have a safe &amp; inspiring time witnessing this event! Road updates to be published here &amp;… https://t.co/Hg1EjIeUWu
YellowstoneNPS @YellowstoneNPS

#Eclipse2017 has arrived: have a safe &amp; inspiring time witnessing this event! Road updates to be published here &amp;… https://t.co/Hg1EjIeUWu

21.

Super weird effect happening with my iPhone camera: #Eclipse2017 seems to be reflecting off the lens and appearing… https://t.co/rR7lL6RJnY
Brian Ries @moneyries

Super weird effect happening with my iPhone camera: #Eclipse2017 seems to be reflecting off the lens and appearing… https://t.co/rR7lL6RJnY

22.

Totality #Eclipse2017
Oregon State @OregonState

Totality #Eclipse2017

23.

Hey #Eclipse2017 watchers! Don't forget to find a tree and look in the shadows.
LucyVanPelt @LucyAppa

Hey #Eclipse2017 watchers! Don't forget to find a tree and look in the shadows.

24.

Sun, moon and stars. #eclipse2017
Robin Marwick @electricland

Sun, moon and stars. #eclipse2017

25.

#Eclipse2017 seen from downtown Minneapolis. Photo by our @BMPPhoto
Star Tribune @StarTribune

#Eclipse2017 seen from downtown Minneapolis. Photo by our @BMPPhoto

26.

Instagram: @jay_floss
27.

We caught it on camera! #eclipse #zoomin #cereal #box #indiana #nottotaleclipse
JuniorTube Edu @JuniorTubeEdu

We caught it on camera! #eclipse #zoomin #cereal #box #indiana #nottotaleclipse

28.

i got my camera out this afternoon and took pics of a cool thing 🌚 #Eclipse
EDM Ron Jeremy @ronnnieloyd

i got my camera out this afternoon and took pics of a cool thing 🌚 #Eclipse

29.

The eclipse was total(ity) awesome in Nashville! @NashSevereWx @NWSNashville
Kelton Halbert @tempestchasing

The eclipse was total(ity) awesome in Nashville! @NashSevereWx @NWSNashville

30.

instagram.com
31.

Instagram: @mariedesignstyle

32.

Instagram: @stevelummer

33.

Instagram: @gabriel_pack

34.

Instagram: @sbcusd_oes
35.

Instagram: @zack

36.

Instagram: @sinnfull666

37.

Instagram: @krisskaboom

38.

Instagram: @blunteddb
39.

Instagram: @thisfeedsme

40.

Instagram: @spmars

41.

I took some shots of the solar eclipse. #Eclipse2017
Jake Kwong @Shoujoboi

I took some shots of the solar eclipse. #Eclipse2017

42.

instagram.com
43.

cool eclipse shadows
shan murphy @ SPXL10 @acornfriend

cool eclipse shadows

44.

Instagram: @mrs

SPACE!

