Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Budweiser Over Its Super Bowl Commercial

The 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States.

By Brad Esposito

Posted on February 4, 2017, at 10:27 p.m. ET

A few days ago, Budweiser released its Super Bowl LI commercial.

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou
Budweiser @Budweiser

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou

Set in the mid-1800's, the 60-second ad follows a European immigrant as he travels from Germany to the United States and finally settles in St. Louis.

The man arrives in America and is immediately met by a mob telling him to "go back home." Later, in a St. Louis bar, another man offers him a drink, before the slogan "When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink," appears on screen.

Some are perceiving the commercial to be a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, whose first two weeks in office have focused heavily on an immigration ban.

Budweiser's massive Trump subtweet. My goodness. https://t.co/Ae19F1UNED
Lydia Polgreen @lpolgreen

Budweiser’s massive Trump subtweet. My goodness. https://t.co/Ae19F1UNED

@kylegriffin1 @Budweiser subtweet of the Century
James Murphy 📎 @jamesmurphypdx

@kylegriffin1 @Budweiser subtweet of the Century

And Trump supporters are angry with the commercial's message.

@Stevenb2 @Budweiser New Slogan: This Bud's for you rapists of Europe.
Philip Seaton @PRS813

@Stevenb2 @Budweiser New Slogan: This Bud's for you rapists of Europe.

Dear Budweiser, we are pro-immigration also but we want LEGAL immigration, NOT ILLEGAL! It really is that simple! #Immigration #MAGA
Lori Hendry @Lrihendry

Dear Budweiser, we are pro-immigration also but we want LEGAL immigration, NOT ILLEGAL! It really is that simple! #Immigration #MAGA

Budweiser sees no difference between white immigrant Adolphus Busch, and jihadis who would destroy America. I see t… https://t.co/IH6xeHmWld
Paul Nehlen @pnehlen

Budweiser sees no difference between white immigrant Adolphus Busch, and jihadis who would destroy America. I see t… https://t.co/IH6xeHmWld

IT IS NOT THE RESPONSIBILITY OF OUR COUNTRY TO GIVE EVERYONE THE AMERICAN DREAM. GTFO! Your beer taste like warm pi… https://t.co/pQT3f5erED
GreekSeaHawkGoddess @ArgerKc

IT IS NOT THE RESPONSIBILITY OF OUR COUNTRY TO GIVE EVERYONE THE AMERICAN DREAM. GTFO! Your beer taste like warm pi… https://t.co/pQT3f5erED

FYI Budweiser is a foreign owned company. It Belgian. No more Clydesdales &amp; puppies. Now it's subtle lecturing about immigrants #BoycottBud
Populist Pepe @WeThePopulists

FYI Budweiser is a foreign owned company. It Belgian. No more Clydesdales &amp; puppies. Now it's subtle lecturing about immigrants #BoycottBud

Others are praising the brewery for its message and applauding the commercial.

As a nondrinker, I never thought I'd share a @Budweiser advertisement, but this is so darn American and timely that… https://t.co/xqL02IqfRO
Evan McMullin @Evan_McMullin

As a nondrinker, I never thought I'd share a @Budweiser advertisement, but this is so darn American and timely that… https://t.co/xqL02IqfRO

When I heard the alt right wants to Boycott Budweiser for the new ad I decided to go to the store! #Resistance
Greatness @Gre8tness

When I heard the alt right wants to Boycott Budweiser for the new ad I decided to go to the store! #Resistance

Wow. @Budweiser steps up. Yes. Voices from everywhere who say - everyone comes here with a dream - they all belo… https://t.co/TS4RJjjcm6
John Fisher @jwfisher3

Wow. @Budweiser steps up. Yes. Voices from everywhere who say - everyone comes here with a dream - they all belo… https://t.co/TS4RJjjcm6

@Budweiser Your commercial is touching and powerful. Thank you for sharing. ❤
Jomana @SimplyJomana

@Budweiser Your commercial is touching and powerful. Thank you for sharing. ❤

Now, Trump supporters are calling for a boycott of the beer.

Another reason to stick with Coors. #boycottbud
Leslie M Arno @LeslieMcArno

Another reason to stick with Coors. #boycottbud

#boycottbud looks like no Budweiser for me.
Randy Hollabaugh @Randy197004

#boycottbud looks like no Budweiser for me.

@Budweiser See the red? U just pissed us off.We're a silent powerful force.We're also the beer drinkers.… https://t.co/sMkoqNwepp
DawnMichael @DawniMichael

@Budweiser See the red? U just pissed us off.We're a silent powerful force.We're also the beer drinkers.… https://t.co/sMkoqNwepp

This isn't the first time Trump supporters have moved to boycott a company with a pro-immigration message.

In late January, Trump voters boycotted Starbucks after the coffee chain committed to hiring 10,000 refugees around the world.
Budweiser's corporate parent, Anheuser-Busch InBev, did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

