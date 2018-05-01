Kanye West Said He Doesn't Agree With "Half The Shit Trump Does" In A New Video

"I really want to take that hurt off of them and let them understand that I did not wear that hat to hurt them."

"When I wear that hat it's like a fight for equality, like, 'Oh, I can wear this hat too,'" he says.

T.I. tells Kanye that while his intentions may have been pure, the direction he took to get there may be seen by some as "thoughtless," and Kanye replies that "half the shit Trump does" he doesn't agree with.

"I just want you to consider all the people who just might be terribly like just torn apart and hurt," T.I. says.

"I really want to take that hurt off of them and let them understand that I did not wear that hat to hurt them," Kanye replies. "Half the shit Trump does I don't agree with."

That prompted T.I. to ask, "What the hell do you agree with?"

"Just the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible, is the most inspiring thing to me," he says.