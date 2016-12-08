BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are 11 Insane Times Donald Trump Appeared On WWE

news

Here Are 11 Insane Times Donald Trump Appeared On WWE

A fake Donald Trump also wrestled a fake Rosie O'Donnell, defeating her after throwing a cake in her face and head-butting her from the second rope.

By Brad Esposito and Austin Hunt

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Headshot of Austin Hunt

Austin Hunt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 7, 2016, at 7:58 p.m. ET

1. In 1988, Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, hosted Wrestlemania IV. "Everybody in the country wanted this event, and we were able to get it," Donald Trump said.

Russell Turiak / Getty Images

2. The following year, Trump Plaza hosted Wrestlemania V, making it the only time Wrestlemania has been hosted in the same city for two years running.

3. In 2004, Trump pledged "100%" moral and financial support to former wrestler and eventual Minnesota Gov. Jesse "The Body" Ventura should he ever wish to get back into politics.

WWE

4. In 2007, it was announced Trump would be squaring off with long-time rival Rosie O'Donnell in a match on Monday Night Raw.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon brought both "Trump" and "Rosie" to the ring, announcing O'Donnell was arriving "in all her lesbionic fury." But neither Trump nor O'Donnell actually wrestled. Instead, professional wrestlers Ace Steel and Kiley McLean played the roles of Trump and O'Donnell, respectively.

"Trump" won the match after throwing an ice cream cake at O'Donnell's face and then "head-butting" her from the second rope.

The crowd spent the entire match shouting "TNA" (the name of a rival wrestling company), as well as "this match sucks."

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Trump featured heavily in 2007's Wrestlemania 23. He brought along 2006's Miss USA Tara Conner and met The Boogeyman, a wrestler who painted himself red and walked to the ring eating worms.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

6. Also at Wrestlemania 23, Trump "competed" in a "Billionaire vs. Billionaire" hair vs. hair match with Vince McMahon. A Trump actor won the match and clotheslined McMahon outside the ring before shaving the WWE chairman's head.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Trump didn't actually wrestle in the match – both "billionaires" chose a wrestler to represent them – but his stand-in won after Bobby Lashley pinned Umaga following an intervention from special guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

After the match ended and McMahon's head had been shaved, Stone Cold Steven Austin hit the future "president" with his finishing move, the Stone Cold Stunner.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

7. In 2007, as part of his long feud with McMahon, Trump dropped $100 bills from the roof of an arena during Monday Night Raw. It's believed at least some of the bills were genuine.

8. In 2009, Trump, along with Donald Trump Jr. and a bunch of WWE Divas, held a press conference to announce he was "buying" the WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, as part of a scripted storyline.

Mark A. Wallenfang / Getty Images

In a June 15 episode of Raw that year, Trump appeared via satellite as the "new and no doubt proud owner" of the show, and announced Raw would be commercial-free for the first time.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

9. The whole thing ended up being a debacle. USA Network, which aired Raw, put out a fake press release announcing the sale, not considering how this might affect stock prices. It plummeted 7%.

WWE

10. The storyline ended with McMahon "buying back" Raw for twice as much as he sold it, after the chairman became worried Trump's continued insistence on running the show commercial-free would cost him money.

11. Finally, in 2013, Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame – which means he'll soon be the first president of the United States in the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and Snoop Dogg. Yes, Snoop Dogg.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Trump was brought onstage by longtime friend (and fictional nemesis) Vince McMahon, who presciently said, "when you think about it, second only to me, Donald might very well be a great president of the United States."

And on Wednesday, it was announced that McMahon's wife, WWE CEO and frequent GOP candidate Linda McMahon, will serve as head of the Small Business Administration under Trump.

Darren Mccollester / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT