Here Are 11 Insane Times Donald Trump Appeared On WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon brought both "Trump" and "Rosie" to the ring, announcing O'Donnell was arriving "in all her lesbionic fury." But neither Trump nor O'Donnell actually wrestled. Instead, professional wrestlers Ace Steel and Kiley McLean played the roles of Trump and O'Donnell, respectively.

"Trump" won the match after throwing an ice cream cake at O'Donnell's face and then "head-butting" her from the second rope.

The crowd spent the entire match shouting "TNA" (the name of a rival wrestling company), as well as "this match sucks."