This Is The Advice Guam Just Gave Residents To Survive A North Korea Missile Attack

Divided into three sections (Prepare, During, and After), the guidelines recommend locals prepare for an attack by building a supply kit and making an emergency plan. A list of potential concrete shelters is also recommended.

During an attack, residents are advised to listen for information from officials and take cover as quickly as possible underground or in a concrete shelter if an attack warning is issued.

"Inside is the safest place for all people in the impacted area," it states. "Expect to stay inside for at least 24 hours unless otherwise told by authorities."

If caught outside during a nuclear attack, Guam Homeland Security recommends looking away from the flash or fireball from the blast and try to lie flat on the ground, covering your head. Residents should immediately seek shelter after the blast wave hits, which could take up to 30 seconds after the explosion.

"Do not look at the flash or fireball – It can blind you," it said. "Take cover behind anything that might offer protection."