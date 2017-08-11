BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is The Advice Guam Just Gave Residents To Survive A North Korea Missile Attack

world

This Is The Advice Guam Just Gave Residents To Survive A North Korea Missile Attack

Recommendations include seeking shelter, having an emergency supply kit, and not using hair conditioner.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Last updated on August 11, 2017, at 4:42 p.m. ET

Posted on August 11, 2017, at 1:14 p.m. ET

As you've probably heard, North Korea and the United States are currently involved in an intense war of words that this week resulted in the small US territory island of Guam becoming the target of missle threats from North Korea.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

After reports came out earlier this week that North Korea had created miniaturized nuclear warheads that could fit onto long-range missiles, President Donald Trump announced that North Korea could expect "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it chose to use them. In response, North Korea's Korean People's Army released a statement saying Guam was "the outport and beachhead for invading."

North Korea’s KCNA carries military statement saying it is considering a pre-emptive missile strike on Guam
Jon Passantino @passantino

North Korea’s KCNA carries military statement saying it is considering a pre-emptive missile strike on Guam

Reply Retweet Favorite

North Korea has threatened Guam multiple times in the past, but on Friday, Guam's Pacific Daily News led with a story quoting a spokeswoman for Guam Homeland Security saying North Korea's missiles could reach the island in 14 minutes.

Guam's newspaper: It would take 14 minutes for a missile from North Korea to hit the Pacific island
Axios @axios

Guam's newspaper: It would take 14 minutes for a missile from North Korea to hit the Pacific island

Reply Retweet Favorite

Authorities also released an emergency fact sheet titled, "Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat," which included a list of things to do in preparation of and during a missile strike.

Divided into three sections (Prepare, During, and After), the guidelines recommend locals prepare for an attack by building a supply kit and making an emergency plan. A list of potential concrete shelters is also recommended. During an attack, residents are advised to listen for information from officials and take cover as quickly as possible underground or in a concrete shelter if an attack warning is issued. &quot;Inside is the safest place for all people in the impacted area,&quot; it states. &quot;Expect to stay inside for at least 24 hours unless otherwise told by authorities.&quot; If caught outside during a nuclear attack, Guam Homeland Security recommends looking away from the flash or fireball from the blast and try to lie flat on the ground, covering your head. Residents should immediately seek shelter after the blast wave hits, which could take up to 30 seconds after the explosion.&quot;Do not look at the flash or fireball – It can blind you,&quot; it said. &quot;Take cover behind anything that might offer protection.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Divided into three sections (Prepare, During, and After), the guidelines recommend locals prepare for an attack by building a supply kit and making an emergency plan. A list of potential concrete shelters is also recommended.

During an attack, residents are advised to listen for information from officials and take cover as quickly as possible underground or in a concrete shelter if an attack warning is issued.

"Inside is the safest place for all people in the impacted area," it states. "Expect to stay inside for at least 24 hours unless otherwise told by authorities."

If caught outside during a nuclear attack, Guam Homeland Security recommends looking away from the flash or fireball from the blast and try to lie flat on the ground, covering your head. Residents should immediately seek shelter after the blast wave hits, which could take up to 30 seconds after the explosion.

"Do not look at the flash or fireball – It can blind you," it said. "Take cover behind anything that might offer protection."

ADVERTISEMENT

Should the attack be nuclear, recommendations include: getting clean as quickly as possible, removing your clothing and placing it in a bag to put as far away as possible from people, and, importantly, to not use hair conditioner because it will bind radioactive material to your follicles.

"Remove your clothing to keep radioactive material from spreading," it said. "Removing the outer layer of clothing can remove up to 90% of radioactive material."

You can read the entire fact sheet here.

What You Need To Know About Guam, The Tiny American Territory That North Korea Is Threatening

buzzfeed.com

An Incomplete History Of The Times North Korea Has Threatened To Blow Up Guam

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT