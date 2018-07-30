I Regret To Inform You This Gay Sex Injury Story Isn't True

Tiff Van Buskirk, from Dallas, says a joke she made on Twitter about breaking her neck after her girlfriend, Emma, "sat on [her] face too hard" has gotten a bit silly, telling BuzzFeed News she is surprised by how many people think it is real.

gf sat on my face too hard and broke my neck, pls send prayers for my speedy recovery

Tiff, 21, tweeted a picture of herself in a neck brace last week, complete with the caption "girlfriend sat on my face too hard and broke my neck, please send prayers for my speedy recovery." Since then her tweet has over 2,000 retweets and 8,000 likes — pretty big for an account with around 700 followers.

"Honestly it all started as a joke," Tiff told BuzzFeed News, saying it would be more accurate to say her girlfriend sprained her neck. Turns out Tiff actually asked one of her friends for a neck brace to pull off the joke:

"I asked my friend if I could put on her neck brace for a picture and I came up with the joke to make my girlfriend laugh because she felt bad about hurting my neck," said Tiff.