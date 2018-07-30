BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

I Regret To Inform You This Gay Sex Injury Story Isn't True

news

I Regret To Inform You This Gay Sex Injury Story Isn't True

She was a little bit injured, though.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on July 29, 2018, at 11:17 p.m. ET

Tiff Van Buskirk, from Dallas, says a joke she made on Twitter about breaking her neck after her girlfriend, Emma, "sat on [her] face too hard" has gotten a bit silly, telling BuzzFeed News she is surprised by how many people think it is real.

Supplied

Tiff, 21, tweeted a picture of herself in a neck brace last week, complete with the caption "girlfriend sat on my face too hard and broke my neck, please send prayers for my speedy recovery." Since then her tweet has over 2,000 retweets and 8,000 likes — pretty big for an account with around 700 followers.

gf sat on my face too hard and broke my neck, pls send prayers for my speedy recovery
tiff @platonicreampie

gf sat on my face too hard and broke my neck, pls send prayers for my speedy recovery

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Honestly it all started as a joke," Tiff told BuzzFeed News, saying it would be more accurate to say her girlfriend sprained her neck. Turns out Tiff actually asked one of her friends for a neck brace to pull off the joke:

"I asked my friend if I could put on her neck brace for a picture and I came up with the joke to make my girlfriend laugh because she felt bad about hurting my neck," said Tiff.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Tiff's tweet has definitely blown up, she said she never expected it to get more than 20 likes. "To be honest it's kinda crazy," she said. "We were just milking the joke for as long as possible."

Give this woman a Purple Heart, braver than the marines. https://t.co/FGbV1X2v5D
hot gay jesus🏳️‍🌈 @lilpeepsleftnut

Give this woman a Purple Heart, braver than the marines. https://t.co/FGbV1X2v5D

Reply Retweet Favorite
I wish not only for a speedy recovery but a long LONG lasting love with your lover that last beyond death do you part. My god. That's some serious passion that I hope never gets disrupted. https://t.co/dzOO9AjsHK
PaulFTW 🌐 🖥⌨🖱🛠 @PaulFTW87

I wish not only for a speedy recovery but a long LONG lasting love with your lover that last beyond death do you part. My god. That's some serious passion that I hope never gets disrupted. https://t.co/dzOO9AjsHK

Reply Retweet Favorite
Braver than the marines https://t.co/7wF8i31Tia
kim karbdashian @gaymzpiggy

Braver than the marines https://t.co/7wF8i31Tia

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although Tiff was injured by the whole ordeal, its safe to say no bones were broken. Which is good, but this just serves as a reminder to always be skeptical of what you see online.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
VH1
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT