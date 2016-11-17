What We Know — And Don't — About A Trump Adviser's Ties With Turkey

ISTANBUL — Links between a leading Turkish businessman and a top advisor to Donald Trump have raised questions about the influence that Ankara will have on the incoming administration in Washington.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has been floated as a possible National Security Adviser. He penned an Election Day opinion piece in the Hill arguing for better relations with Erdogan’s Turkey and demanding the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based Muslim scholar whose movement Ankara accuses of masterminding the failed July 15 coup attempt.

The conservative news site The Daily Caller later reported that the Dutch firm Inovo BV, founded 11 years ago by Turkish businessman Ekim Kamel Alptekin, hired Flynn’s Alexandria, Virginia firm on September 15 to lobby on its behalf.

The arrangement has raised questions in Washington. During the campaign, Trump railed against lobbyists and foreign influence in US politics, vowing to impose “a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.”

Neither Flynn nor the Trump campaign has commented on the matter. Alptekin did not respond to several queries from BuzzFeed News but issued a statement saying neither he nor Inovo has any relationship with Turkish or US officials. He told Politico he had “no affiliation with the policies of the Turkish government” and did not ask Flynn to write the piece. “Frankly, I do not think General Flynn consults anyone before giving his opinion on national security issues,” he was quoted as saying.

Alptekin is a leading Turkish businessman. He heads an Istanbul aerospace, defense and construction firm, serves as chairman of the Turkey-US Business Council and sits on the 35-member board of directors of Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board, an influential government-mandated organization that promotes the country’s private sector internationally.

Flynn’s article in The Hill was widely cited and hailed in the Turkish press. Turkey has demanded that the US extradite Gulen, calling him a terrorist. In the piece, Flynn likens Gulen to Osama bin Laden, a sentiment once expressed by Alptekin.



Adding to suspicions about Flynn’s motives, months before the opinion piece, Flynn was cited in a report by Seymour Hersh alleging that Turkey had looked the other way as weapons and personnel flowed across its borders to ISIS.

On Wednesday, the Daily Caller also reported that Flynn had met in recent weeks with two Turkish-Americans it described as close to Erdogan.

But the meeting appeared to be either a chance encounter in a hotel lobby or a routine photo op that was publicized on Facebook. Though one of the men is a relative of Erdogan, the other is known as a strident secularist who has little love lost for Ankara’s Islamist-leaning government, said a source close to the Turkish community in the US.