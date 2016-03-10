ISIS Attempted To Take Over This Town But Its Residents Were Having None Of It

Faced with an ISIS onslaught on their Tunisian border town, the people of Ben Gardane joined security forces in beating the jihadis back.

Tunisian security forces gather at the scene of an assault on a house outside the town of Ben Guerdane

The gunfire began at around dawn prayers on Monday. At first the townspeople thought some pranksters were setting off fireworks. Instead, using mortars and small-arms, suspected ISIS jihadis had stormed the Tunisian town of Ben Gardane, along the Libyan border. The militants, likely dislodged by U.S. airstrikes on the Libyan town of Sobrata, assured the citizens that they were there solely to fight the security forces, not the people. They moved in three groups, hitting the army barracks as well as police stations. They sought to hide in people's houses, and told them not to be afraid.

What followed was an hours-long gunfight that ultimately led to the defeat of the jihadis, at the hands of both Tunisian security forces and people from the gritty, hardscrabble town.

"The people and the security forces worked hand in hand," said Saeed Amri, a 25-year-old unemployed college graduate, speaking to BuzzFeed News from Ben Gardane. "Things were tense. Some were afraid. But unity was the thing we saw most, especially between the people and the security forces."

Ultimately a day of ferocious clashes left at least 7 civilians and 12 members of the security forces dead, along with about 36 jihadis.

Speaking to the Tunisian people, President Beji Caid Essebsi called the attack unprecedented in its ambition and coordination. "Their aim was perhaps to control the area, and to announce a new state," he said.

For security experts and officials monitoring jihadi groups in North Africa, the Ben Gardane attack was a terrifying illustration of ISIS's ambitions and gumption, effectively trying to snatch control of a major town in Tunisia right out from under the noses of security forces.