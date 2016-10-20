Top Iranian General Seconds Trump’s Claim That Mosul Operation Was Timed To Help Clinton

"American Democrats needed this operation to win the presidential election,” the general said.

Donald Trump found an unlikely supporter of his contention during Wednesday’s presidential debate that the Obama administration launched an offensive to clear ISIS out of the Iraqi city of Mosul to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign: Iran.

Just hours before Trump accused the US government of timing the Iraqi-led offensive to retake Mosul from ISIS to help Democrats retain control of the presidency, a high-ranking Iranian military official made the same accusation.

"American Democrats needed this operation to win the presidential election,” Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim-Safavi, the former commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, and now the senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by the official Islamic Republic News Agency and other news organizations.

ISIS seized Mosul in a lightning June 2014 offensive that stunned the world. Iraqi forces launched a multi-pronged offensive to retake the country's second largest city early Monday morning. Trump, during a rambling discussion of the ongoing Mosul operation during the debate, accused the Democrats of timing the offensive to help Clinton.

“The only reason they did it is because she's running for the office of president and they want to look tough,” he said. “They want to look good.”

Clinton refuted Trump’s allegation as one of many “conspiracy theories” he has been “spewing for quite some time.”