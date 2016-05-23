No, U.S. Ground Troops Aren’t Headed To Libya Anytime Soon

Despite reports suggesting an imminent deployment, Libya’s fractured politics likely mean there won’t be boots on the ground anytime soon.

ISTANBUL — Washington has yet to find viable partners for a robust military presence in Libya, contrary to some reports, U.S. officials and counterterrorism experts have told BuzzFeed News.

Last week, the Washington Post quoted the top uniformed official in the U.S. military as suggesting that American military could dispatch troops to Libya “any day” to help local militias fight against ISIS.

But the comments, made by U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were deftly loaded with caveats, and Washington is not ready to deploy its soldiers in Libya, U.S. officials and counterterrorism experts say.

There’s also little chance the Obama administration, which is hoping to install Hillary Clinton as its successor, would take the election year risk of significantly expanding the tiny number of special operations forces already present inside Libya. Clinton is fending off criticism about her support for the 2011 Libya intervention, which toppled the country’s dictator but plunged it into a new era of instability, leading to the 2012 murder of the U.S. ambassador in Benghazi and the rise of ISIS.



“Libya is her albatross and the Republicans are trying to use Libya to emphasize that Hillary’s foreign policy would be a disaster,” said Geoffrey Porter, president of North Africa Risk Consulting and a former instructor at the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. “If a U.S. sailor or soldier or airmen would be killed or wounded in Libya, it would give the Republicans a lot of ammunition.”

Libya is a fragmented and lawless country with three rival governments and various tribal and regional armed groups vying for control. U.S. military personnel have for months been entering Libya to assess, and perhaps advise, militias and armed groups fighting against ISIS. Last week, Faez Serraj, the head of the internationally recognized government backed by the U.N., said he didn’t want any foreign boots on the ground. Senior U.S. officials are seeking to lift an arms embargo on the country to supply weapons to certain groups fighting ISIS but are cautious about the possibility of providing more robust assistance.