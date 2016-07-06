Locked Doors And Poor Safety Standards Made Baghdad Bombing Particularly Deadly

A top Baghdad security official and a leading Iraqi scholar say lax safety standards contributed to the high death toll in Sunday's bombing in the Iraqi capital.

A top Iraqi security official said locked fire exit doors and poor safety standards in a shopping mall contributed to the inferno that left at least 250 people dead in a car bomb attack in Baghdad on Sunday.

Gen. Abdel Amir Shammari, head of Baghdad Operations, a joint force of police and soldiers that protects the Iraqi capital, said the initial blast at a mall in the upper-middle-class Karrada district was caused by C4 plastic explosives packed into a van. But he said the area around the shopping center was filled with “flammable materials” and that the paneling used for the building’s facade contributed as much, if not more, to the higher death toll. Responsibility for the bombing was later claimed by ISIS.

“The fire exits were closed specifically in that mall, and big numbers of people were in a café watching a football match,” Shammari said in a television interview late Tuesday night.

The bombing on Sunday was the deadliest terrorist attack in Baghdad's recent history. Shammari’s allegation that Iraq's incompetence contributed to the extraordinarily high death toll jibed with an account from Iraqi-British scholar Sajad Jiyad, who lives in Baghdad and lost a friend in the attack.

Like most buildings in Iraq, Jiyad said, the mall was designed with minimal fire safety features such as sprinklers. The building’s exterior was made of combustible plastic sheets, and the shops inside and outside the mall were filled with flammable materials. The nearest fire station was in another neighborhood and the fire engines that did arrive at the mall quickly ran out of water.

“The door to the roof was welded shut to prevent the entry of burglars,” he wrote in a blog post, after touring the bomb site. “The only way in and out of the building was through the single front entrance.”